Looking for the perfect day of fun with the family? Start with a cozy movie night complete with a popcorn kit, mixing up delicious flavours that everyone will love. Then get creative with a bracelet-making kit, designing unique pieces together, or dive into some friendly competition with a family game. From arts and crafts to laughter-filled games, there’s something for everyone—with these curated picks, making memories has never been so easy.

Nature Bound Anywhere Sports Enjoy a fun activity with the fam using this portable trampoline ping pong game. It’s a compact and lightweight set that includes paddles, weighted balls, and a travel bag. Easy to assemble and built with a durable frame and weather-resistant net. $89.58 on Amazon (was $105.04)

Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit Get creative with the Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit, a 10-piece set featuring assorted colourful glues and Magical Liquid activators that let kids mix and match to create unique slime textures and effects. Designed to be washable, safe, and easy to use, it provides a fun hands-on activity for experimenting with stretchy, crunchy, glowing, and glittery creations. $39.97 on Amazon

Lunix LX15 14pcs Modular Kids Play Couch Elevate playtime with the Lunix LX15 Modular Kids Play Couch, a stylish and versatile 14-piece set that transforms from chic seating to imaginative forts and lounges in moments. Designed with plush, safe foam and washable covers. $274.97 on Amazon

What DO You Meme? Family Edition Bring the fun of viral memes to game night with a family-friendly twist. Match captions to photos and see who can create the funniest meme—guaranteed laughs every round. $35.92 on Amazon

Popcorn Movie Night Movie night just got a whole lot better with this popcorn kit that has everything from savory flavors to gourmet kernels. It’s so easy to add a tasty twist to family or date nights. $29.98 on Amazon (was $34.98)

Kenmore indoor/outdoor pizza oven Skip the delivery. Mealtime becomes a fun family activity with the Kenmore indoor/outdoor pizza oven, letting everyone create their own pizzas using easy presets and a portable design. It features a fast heating, a pizza stone and peel included, and space to cook 13-inch pizzas in minutes. $349.98 on Amazon

LEGO Cabin Toy Set Even if you’re not ready to brave the cold, you can still enjoy all the winter fun by putting this LEGO set together. Build, play, and imagine with the whole family as you create your own cozy winter wonderland. $139.99 on Amazon (was $174.99)

Bracelet Making Kit Create colourful, one-of-a-kind bracelets and share them with friends for a fun and meaningful way to express creativity. With endless bead combinations, this kit offers an engaging activity that keeps little hands busy. $27.99 on Amazon

Connect 4 Frenzy Game Bring fast-paced excitement to game night with Connect 4 Frenzy, a portable party game where players bounce discs to connect four and win. Designed for ages 8+ and 2–6 players, it’s a quick and energetic activity that’s perfect for families, teens, and friends to enjoy together. $16.95 on Amazon (was $22.21)

Complete Candle Making Kit Looking to try something new? Unleash your creativity and craft beautiful, scented candles with this all-in-one kit that’s perfect for beginners and experts alike. From lavender to jasmine, enjoy making candles that smell amazing and look gorgeous—this kit makes DIY fun and easy for everyone. $67.49 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Exploding Kittens Original Edition - Hilarious Games for Family Game Exploding Kittens is a hilariously unpredictable game where you’ll dodge exploding kittens and try not to get caught in the mayhem! With simple rules and wild, quirky cards, it’s the perfect game to bring the fun to any hangout or family night. $19.98 on Amazon (was $24.93)

Snow Tubes for Sledding Zoom down snowy hills with this sturdy, high-speed snow tube, built for endless winter fun with family and friends. With a cushioned inner seat and durable design, this snow tube keeps every ride smooth, comfy, and full of excitement. $69.87 on Amazon (was $79.99)

