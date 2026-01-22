The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Frosty mornings, freezing cold floors and that same extra-long puffer coat. Every. Day. Winter can feel never-ending, and we’re collectively counting the minutes (or months) until the songbirds sing again. Until spring finally shows up, the fix is leaning into mood-boosting wellness–think cozy self-care rituals, feel-good health habits and small daily comforts that make the colder months more bearable. From winter wellness essentials to simple ways to boost energy, reduce stress and support mental well-being, these cold-weather picks are designed to help you feel your best, even when the forecast says otherwise.
Make like the movie stars and consider a daily ice face bath. It regulates the nervous system, makes you feel SO refreshed and helps fight off wrinkles. This version comes with the bonus of a silicone ice cube lid.
Now that your mood lighting is in place, a shower steamer adds next level self-care. Just throw one of these cute little Canadian-made, all natural pucks by Rocky Mountain Barber Company onto the shower floor – et voilà – you’ve booked into the spa.
Shower and sauna spray is a fan favourite in my house full of females, and we love everything by the Vancouver-founded, female-led Tallu brand. Case in point: this eucalyptus and mint Shower and Sauna Mist.
