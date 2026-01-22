Send this page to someone via email

Frosty mornings, freezing cold floors and that same extra-long puffer coat. Every. Day. Winter can feel never-ending, and we’re collectively counting the minutes (or months) until the songbirds sing again. Until spring finally shows up, the fix is leaning into mood-boosting wellness–think cozy self-care rituals, feel-good health habits and small daily comforts that make the colder months more bearable. From winter wellness essentials to simple ways to boost energy, reduce stress and support mental well-being, these cold-weather picks are designed to help you feel your best, even when the forecast says otherwise.

Welltop Face Bowl Make like the movie stars and consider a daily ice face bath. It regulates the nervous system, makes you feel SO refreshed and helps fight off wrinkles. This version comes with the bonus of a silicone ice cube lid. $18.89 on Amazon (was $20.69)

Candle Warmer Lamp For anyone who is nervous about the dangers of an open flame at home, or whose house rules forbid them. Just place your all-natural candle under this warming lamp and enjoy scent without the stress. $31.49 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Canadian Sourdough Starter My no-fail hostess gift is homemade sourdough and a beautiful bottle of EVOO. Jump start your wholesome new hobby with a Canadian-made starter by Captain Sourpants. $13.99 on Amazon

3 in 1 Self Tanning Mitt It is almost not worth self-tanning without the proper toolkit. And I love that this pack comes with a two-handled applicator for distributing product evenly across your back and shoulders. $16.99 on Amazon

Mountain Mint Shower Steamers Now that your mood lighting is in place, a shower steamer adds next level self-care. Just throw one of these cute little Canadian-made, all natural pucks by Rocky Mountain Barber Company onto the shower floor – et voilà – you’ve booked into the spa. $21.99 on Amazon

Tallu Eucalyptus Shower & Sauna Spray Shower and sauna spray is a fan favourite in my house full of females, and we love everything by the Vancouver-founded, female-led Tallu brand. Case in point: this eucalyptus and mint Shower and Sauna Mist. $39 on Amazon $43 (16oz) at tallu.ca

