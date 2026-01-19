The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Blue Monday has a reputation for being the most meh day of the year–but it doesn’t have to be. From mood-boosting light therapy to small daily rituals that spark joy, these thoughtfully curated picks from brands like Verilux, Saje and Aesop are designed to help lift your spirits and make winter feel a little more manageable. Ahead, the best products to boost your mood this Blue Monday and beyond.
A great night’s sleep can make all the difference. This cloud-like, premium goose down pillow offers soft support and breathable comfort, helping you drift off faster and wake up feeling genuinely rested.
A mood booster in bottle form, this cult-favourite hand balm deeply nourishes dry winter hands while delivering an aromatic blend of mandarin rind, rosemary leaf, cedar atlas that feels instantly grounding.
The gentle pressure of a weighted blanket is believed to stimulate serotonin and reduce stress. This hand-knitted option from Canadian brand Silk & Snow weighs just eight pounds, making it soothing without feeling too heavy.
This crystal-infused Infrared PEMF mat helps soothe sore muscles, boost circulation and support deep cellular repair. With calming amethyst, heat-retaining obsidian and next-level wellness tech, it’s designed to help you fully relax during the cold months and beyond.
LED light therapy isn’t just about better skin–it’s also a powerful act of self-care. This full-face coverage mask is proven to improve skin tone and clarity with clinical-level results while encouraging you to slow down and carve out a few quiet minutes for yourself.
Staying hydrated sounds simple, but it can make a noticeable difference in how you feel. This oversized tumbler keeps drinks cold (or hot) for hours and makes hydration feel *that* much more satisfying.
There’s something deeply calming about colouring–even when you’re an adult. No screens, no pressure, just creativity. This book is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or taking a mindful break when your brain needs it.
