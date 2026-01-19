Send this page to someone via email

Blue Monday has a reputation for being the most meh day of the year–but it doesn’t have to be. From mood-boosting light therapy to small daily rituals that spark joy, these thoughtfully curated picks from brands like Verilux, Saje and Aesop are designed to help lift your spirits and make winter feel a little more manageable. Ahead, the best products to boost your mood this Blue Monday and beyond.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Endlessly calming, this ceramic diffuser gently disperses essential oils to create a serene, spa-like atmosphere at home and doubles as a stylish accent for any side table. $159.99 on Amazon $127.99 at Vitruvi (was $159.99)

Out of the Blues Happiness Diffuser Blend One way to cure the winter blues? This uplifting essential oil blend helps brighten your mood with notes of patchouli, ylang ylang and chamomile. $26 at Saje

Canadian Down & Feather Co. Soft Support Canadian Hutterite Goose Down Pillow A great night’s sleep can make all the difference. This cloud-like, premium goose down pillow offers soft support and breathable comfort, helping you drift off faster and wake up feeling genuinely rested. $195 on Amazon

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm A mood booster in bottle form, this cult-favourite hand balm deeply nourishes dry winter hands while delivering an aromatic blend of mandarin rind, rosemary leaf, cedar atlas that feels instantly grounding. $133 at Aesop.ca

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket The gentle pressure of a weighted blanket is believed to stimulate serotonin and reduce stress. This hand-knitted option from Canadian brand Silk & Snow weighs just eight pounds, making it soothing without feeling too heavy. $250.75 at Silk & Snow (was $295)

CurrentBody Infrared PEMF Mat This crystal-infused Infrared PEMF mat helps soothe sore muscles, boost circulation and support deep cellular repair. With calming amethyst, heat-retaining obsidian and next-level wellness tech, it’s designed to help you fully relax during the cold months and beyond. $1,839.99 at CurrentBody

Ulike ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask LED light therapy isn’t just about better skin–it’s also a powerful act of self-care. This full-face coverage mask is proven to improve skin tone and clarity with clinical-level results while encouraging you to slow down and carve out a few quiet minutes for yourself. $559 on Amazon (was $599)

The Five Minute Journal Sometimes boosting your mood starts with shifting your mindset. This guided journal makes gratitude and reflection easy with just five minutes a day. $32 at Indigo

Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus Don’t underestimate the power of light therapy during dark winter months. This customizable lamp helps improve mood, energy, focus and sleep–especially important when sunshine feels in short supply. $52.99 on Amazon

Sports Research Vitamin D3 Low vitamin D levels are common in winter and can impact mood and energy. This high-potency supplement helps support immune health and overall well-being during the colder months. $21.95 on Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler Staying hydrated sounds simple, but it can make a noticeable difference in how you feel. This oversized tumbler keeps drinks cold (or hot) for hours and makes hydration feel *that* much more satisfying. $30.1 on Amazon (was $33.77)

Stress Relief: Colouring Book for Adults and Kids There’s something deeply calming about colouring–even when you’re an adult. No screens, no pressure, just creativity. This book is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or taking a mindful break when your brain needs it. $13.99 on Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB When the world feels a little heavy, escaping into a good book helps. With a glare-free display and warm-light settings, this Kindle makes winter reading more cozy than ever. $184.99 on Amazon

