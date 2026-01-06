Send this page to someone via email

There’s something undeniably motivating about a fresh calendar page. A new year often brings renewed focus–whether that means committing to more consistent workouts or fuelling your body better. If 2026 is the year you want to feel stronger and more supported in your routine, the right supplements can make all the difference. From daily energy boosters to muscle-supporting staples, read on for the best fitness supplements from brands like Good Protein, Sports Research and Allmax to try now.

Best energy supplement

OLLY Daily Energy Gummy Supplement In need of fuel? This powerful blend of vitamin B12, CoQ10 and goji berry helps support nutrient metabolism for steady, feel-good energy. The gummy format makes it easy to stay consistent, even on busy mornings. $19.99 on Amazon (was $23.99) $23.99 at Well.ca

Best creatine monohydrate

Sports Research Creatine Monohydrate A fitness staple, this high-quality creatine supports strength, power and muscle recovery. The micronized formula mixes easily into water or shakes. $28.76 on Amazon (was $35.95)

Best protein boost

Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder Perfect for post-workout shakes or mid-day smoothies, this vegan protein keeps you satisfied for hours while supporting muscle recovery. Bonus: the dessert-inspired flavours make hitting your protein goals feel like a treat. $60.98 on Amazon $31 on GoodProtein.ca

Best pre-workout

LEGION All Natural Nitric Oxide Preworkout Drink Designed to enhance pumps, endurance and performance, this stimulant-free pre-workout focuses on nitric oxide production for better blood flow and sustained energy–ideal for early mornings or late-night training sessions. $59.97 on Amazon

Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad Treadmill – $259.99

Best toning supplement

Arrae Tone (Sour Green Apple) This targeted supplement is formulated to support lean muscle tone and reduce the appearance of bloating, making it a favourite for those focused on sculpting and definition. $113.28 at Arrae.com

Best electrolytes with collagen

Best metabolism support

Nutrawave Pure Berberine Maximum Potency Often referred to as “nature’s Ozempic,” berberine supports healthy metabolism and blood sugar balance, making it a popular choice for those prioritizing weight management and overall metabolic health in 2026. $25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Best men's multi-vitamin

Allmax Nutrition VITAFORM Premium Performance Multi-Vitamin for Men Formulated to support energy, muscle function and immune health, this performance-driven multivitamin fills nutritional gaps for active men. It’s a simple, daily essential that complements any fitness routine. $15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

