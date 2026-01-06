The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s something undeniably motivating about a fresh calendar page. A new year often brings renewed focus–whether that means committing to more consistent workouts or fuelling your body better. If 2026 is the year you want to feel stronger and more supported in your routine, the right supplements can make all the difference. From daily energy boosters to muscle-supporting staples, read on for the best fitness supplements from brands like Good Protein, Sports Research and Allmax to try now.
In need of fuel? This powerful blend of vitamin B12, CoQ10 and goji berry helps support nutrient metabolism for steady, feel-good energy. The gummy format makes it easy to stay consistent, even on busy mornings.
Perfect for post-workout shakes or mid-day smoothies, this vegan protein keeps you satisfied for hours while supporting muscle recovery. Bonus: the dessert-inspired flavours make hitting your protein goals feel like a treat.
Designed to enhance pumps, endurance and performance, this stimulant-free pre-workout focuses on nitric oxide production for better blood flow and sustained energy–ideal for early mornings or late-night training sessions.
Hydration meets recovery in this all-in-one blend. Electrolytes help replenish what’s lost during workouts, while added collagen supports joints, skin and connective tissue–especially helpful for high-impact training days.
Often referred to as “nature’s Ozempic,” berberine supports healthy metabolism and blood sugar balance, making it a popular choice for those prioritizing weight management and overall metabolic health in 2026.
Formulated to support energy, muscle function and immune health, this performance-driven multivitamin fills nutritional gaps for active men. It’s a simple, daily essential that complements any fitness routine.
