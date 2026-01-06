Menu

The Curator

8 fitness supplements worth trying in 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 6, 2026 7:00 pm
1 min read
Best fitness supplements View image in full screen
If you want to feel stronger and supported in your fitness routine for 2026, read on for the best fitness supplements from brands like Good Protein, Sports Research and more.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something undeniably motivating about a fresh calendar page. A new year often brings renewed focus–whether that means committing to more consistent workouts or fuelling your body better. If 2026 is the year you want to feel stronger and more supported in your routine, the right supplements can make all the difference. From daily energy boosters to muscle-supporting staples, read on for the best fitness supplements from brands like Good Protein, Sports Research and Allmax to try now.

 

Best energy supplement

OLLY Daily Energy Gummy Supplement
In need of fuel? This powerful blend of vitamin B12, CoQ10 and goji berry helps support nutrient metabolism for steady, feel-good energy. The gummy format makes it easy to stay consistent, even on busy mornings.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $23.99) $23.99 at Well.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best creatine monohydrate

Sports Research Creatine Monohydrate
A fitness staple, this high-quality creatine supports strength, power and muscle recovery. The micronized formula mixes easily into water or shakes.
$28.76 on Amazon (was $35.95)

 

Best protein boost

Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder
Perfect for post-workout shakes or mid-day smoothies, this vegan protein keeps you satisfied for hours while supporting muscle recovery. Bonus: the dessert-inspired flavours make hitting your protein goals feel like a treat.
$60.98 on Amazon $31 on GoodProtein.ca
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best pre-workout

LEGION All Natural Nitric Oxide Preworkout Drink
Designed to enhance pumps, endurance and performance, this stimulant-free pre-workout focuses on nitric oxide production for better blood flow and sustained energy–ideal for early mornings or late-night training sessions.
$59.97 on Amazon

 

Biotin Gummies – $33.95

Greens Superfood Powder – $37.32

Story continues below advertisement

Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad Treadmill – $259.99

 

Best toning supplement

Arrae Tone (Sour Green Apple)
This targeted supplement is formulated to support lean muscle tone and reduce the appearance of bloating, making it a favourite for those focused on sculpting and definition.
$113.28 at Arrae.com
Best electrolytes with collagen

Organika Canadian-Made Electrolytes + Enhanced Collagen
Hydration meets recovery in this all-in-one blend. Electrolytes help replenish what’s lost during workouts, while added collagen supports joints, skin and connective tissue–especially helpful for high-impact training days.
$35.69 on Amazon $39.97 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best metabolism support

Nutrawave Pure Berberine Maximum Potency
Often referred to as “nature’s Ozempic,” berberine supports healthy metabolism and blood sugar balance, making it a popular choice for those prioritizing weight management and overall metabolic health in 2026.
$25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Best men's multi-vitamin

Allmax Nutrition VITAFORM Premium Performance Multi-Vitamin for Men
Formulated to support energy, muscle function and immune health, this performance-driven multivitamin fills nutritional gaps for active men. It’s a simple, daily essential that complements any fitness routine.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Webber Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil – $19.97

Productivity Planner – $73.40

Sleep Essential Oil Blend – $19.95

