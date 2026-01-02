The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission.Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Perhaps your New Year’s reset entails weekly sweat sessions at a splurge-worthy Pilates studio, or maybe it’s as simple (albeit ambitious) as swearing off soda. Whatever your personal rebrand looks like, could 2026 be the year you *actually* stick to your wellness resolutions?

“The real question should be: What can you realistically stay consistent with beyond January 15?” says Ally Mamalider, CEO of health-focused brand Organic Traditions. That’s because the true key to lasting change, she explains, lies in aligning your goals with your current lifestyle—not just the one you aspire to. “Wellness should be about listening to your body, understanding your needs and choosing habits that are sustainable and supportive over time—not perfection or all-or-nothing thinking,” she adds.

To help you move forward with intention, Mamalider shares everything from habit-building hacks to wellness trends worth investing in as we enter the New Year—one wellness goal at a time.

What are the most effective ways to build wellness habits that actually stick?

“What I usually tell people is that wellness doesn’t need to be overwhelming and it definitely doesn’t require a total lifestyle overhaul. The easiest way to make wellness habits stick is by integrating them into routines you’re already doing every day.

A great example is coffee. A lot of people drink it daily, so one simple shift is choosing a coffee that includes adaptogens or functional benefits. That way, it’s not something that causes an energy crash or disrupts digestion, but instead actively supports your wellness. Because it’s already part of your routine, it’s much easier to maintain.

Another example is your evening wind-down or bedtime routine. That’s a natural moment to incorporate things like herbal tea or supplements. The key is shifting your mindset away from ‘total lifestyle overhaul’ and instead asking: What parts of my existing day can I enhance with something that supports my energy, hormones or overall health?

More from The Curator Crush your New Year's resolutions with these top fitness gear finds

This approach makes wellness far more sustainable than suddenly trying to adopt ten brand-new habits on January 1. It’s a slower, more intentional process—and it’s really about getting two benefits out of one existing habit.”

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions for 2026 and how do you plan on achieving them?

“For any goals I set—both personally and professionally—I always start with the end in mind. I ask myself: What’s my big goal for 2026? From there, I work backward to determine the steps needed to get there.

I recommend identifying four foundational actions—one per quarter—that will move you toward that goal. Then, break those down even further into monthly actions that support each quarter.

For me, a major focus in 2026 is being more present in my day-to-day life, especially with my kids. I have two children and I’m intentionally blocking time throughout the year for one-on-one moments with each of them, as well as dedicated family time and trips. I’m scheduling everything in advance so it doesn’t become an afterthought. By doing this, I’m able to truly be present when I’m with them, rather than feeling stressed or distracted by work. That intention—being fully where I am—is really central to how I’m approaching my 2026 goals.”

What is a wellness trend you think will define 2026?

“If 2025 was the year of protein, I truly believe 2026 will be the year of fibre. More people than ever are focused on gut health, hormone balance, digestion and metabolic support—and fibre is at the centre of all of it. About 95 per cent of Canadians don’t get enough fibre daily and most don’t even reach half of the recommended intake.

Fibre is essential for feeling full, curbing cravings, supporting a healthy gut microbiome and maintaining steady energy levels. I think 2026 will bring a big shift in consumer awareness around just how critical fibre is.

There’s also increased attention on fibre because so many Canadians are now using GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic. These individuals often struggle to get enough nutrients—particularly protein and fibre—making fibre an even more important topic in wellness conversations. We’re already seeing this trend emerge on platforms like TikTok, where ‘fibre maxing’ is gaining traction. Whole Foods has also named fibre one of its top wellness trends for 2026, so it’s definitely becoming a major macro trend.”

What is a health/wellness habit we should leave behind?

“Letting go of the idea that wellness must be extreme to be effective. Things like juice cleanses, total lifestyle overhauls, or unsustainable routines aren’t realistic long-term solutions. What we need instead are small, consistent micro-habits that can be done daily and built upon over time.”

