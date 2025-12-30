The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s get physical! Challenge accepted. After a crushing 2025 season of cocktail parties, saying yes to every invite (insane, I know) and general dressed-up debauchery (me, not you) – it’s time to recalibrate. From a cute new pair of butt-lifting leggings (I feel like they’ll help you treadmill harder) to a Tracy Anderson-calibre ballet wrap top – I’ve got you covered (literally) for thefittest year of your life. And remember: the best way to start? Is to start.

Hip Trainer Well as I live and struggle for breath, the iconic Thigh Master is back. More ergonomic and compact than its cousin from the 1980’s, this trainer has earned fresh popularity points for pre and post-partum strengthening and recovery. $29.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

CRZ YOGA Butterlift High Waisted Workout Leggings Working out in January can feel like swimming up-stream, non? There’s something about these super-cute, high-waisted, butt-lifting, pastel-toned bestsellers that just might help make that front crawl a little easier. These versions are 25” (and buttery soft!). $50 on Amazon

Non Slip Yoga Grip Pilates Socks How many times have I paid $30 plus tax for one little pair of grip socks, because my $30 class was starting in 2 minutes. Keep a pair of these in your gym tote and end that spend trend. $13.99 on Amazon

Magnetic Water Bottle Sleeve Bag This genius Gym Caddy is the next best thing to that Velcro bodysuit I’ve been searching for. Thanks to a heavy-duty loop closure and magnets, this version attaches right to your equipment (and keeps your swag all together and off the floor, ew). $41.29 on Amazon

Floerns Women's Wrap Crop Top My 19-year old first spotted the return of the ballet wrap top this fall while dropping in at a Pilates class in London with her girlfriends. Charming, chic and utterly lovely for pre and post sweat – or just because. $29.99 on Amazon

Stakt Multi-Purpose Fitness Mat Machine washable and super durable, the upside down tote from Kitsilano’s famed Turf workout spot and eatery is the coolest day bag around, imo. Perfect for lugging your entire day around with you. $192.31 on Amazon

Turf Upside Down Tote Machine washable and super durable, the upside down tote from Kitsilano’s famed Turf workout spot and eatery is the coolest day bag around, imo. Perfect for lugging your entire day around with you. $85 on ourturf.com

Weighted Vest Weighted, reflective and available in weights ranging from 6 to 30lb, this vest is the best way to ease into crushing your New Year, New You strength training goals. $36.99 on Amazon

