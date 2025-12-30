SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Crush your New Years resolutions with these top fitness gear finds

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted December 30, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
It's time to recalibrate for 2026. From a cute new pair of butt-lifting leggings to a Tracy Anderson-calibre ballet wrap top, read on for top fitness gear to start the year strong.
It’s time to recalibrate for 2026. From a cute new pair of butt-lifting leggings to a Tracy Anderson-calibre ballet wrap top, read on for top fitness gear to start the year strong.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let's get physical! Challenge accepted. After a crushing 2025 season of cocktail parties, saying yes to every invite (insane, I know) and general dressed-up debauchery (me, not you) – it's time to recalibrate. From a cute new pair of butt-lifting leggings (I feel like they'll help you treadmill harder) to a Tracy Anderson-calibre ballet wrap top – I've got you covered (literally) for thefittest year of your life. And remember: the best way to start? Is to start.

 

Hip Trainer
Well as I live and struggle for breath, the iconic Thigh Master is back. More ergonomic and compact than its cousin from the 1980’s, this trainer has earned fresh popularity points for pre and post-partum strengthening and recovery.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

CRZ YOGA Butterlift High Waisted Workout Leggings
Working out in January can feel like swimming up-stream, non? There’s something about these super-cute, high-waisted, butt-lifting, pastel-toned bestsellers that just might help make that front crawl a little easier. These versions are 25” (and buttery soft!).
$50 on Amazon

 

Non Slip Yoga Grip Pilates Socks
How many times have I paid $30 plus tax for one little pair of grip socks, because my $30 class was starting in 2 minutes. Keep a pair of these in your gym tote and end that spend trend.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Magnetic Water Bottle Sleeve Bag
This genius Gym Caddy is the next best thing to that Velcro bodysuit I’ve been searching for. Thanks to a heavy-duty loop closure and magnets, this version attaches right to your equipment (and keeps your swag all together and off the floor, ew).
$41.29 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Floerns Women's Wrap Crop Top
My 19-year old first spotted the return of the ballet wrap top this fall while dropping in at a Pilates class in London with her girlfriends. Charming, chic and utterly lovely for pre and post sweat – or just because.
$29.99 on Amazon
Stakt Multi-Purpose Fitness Mat
Machine washable and super durable, the upside down tote from Kitsilano’s famed Turf workout spot and eatery is the coolest day bag around, imo. Perfect for lugging your entire day around with you.
$192.31 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Turf Upside Down Tote
Machine washable and super durable, the upside down tote from Kitsilano’s famed Turf workout spot and eatery is the coolest day bag around, imo. Perfect for lugging your entire day around with you.
$85 on ourturf.com

 

Weighted Vest
Weighted, reflective and available in weights ranging from 6 to 30lb, this vest is the best way to ease into crushing your New Year, New You strength training goals.
$36.99 on Amazon

 

