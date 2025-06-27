Your ultimate guide to vitamins and supplements

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Magnesium, probiotics, and collagen are some of the buzziest supplements on the market right now, but they are just three of the many vitamins and herbal remedies that Canadians are leaning on to support their health. According to one survey, as many as 38% of men and 53% of women take supplements regularly. There are a variety of reasons why someone might want to start supplementing, says Adrienne Ngai, a registered dietitian in Vancouver. “Vegetarians may need a B12 supplement, as well as calcium and vitamin D, for example,” she says, because they may not be getting enough from their daily diet. “And those over 50 should take a vitamin D supplement of 400 IU per day.” So, if you’re not already blending a powder into your morning smoothie or popping a pill before bed, you’re probably wondering what some of the most popular vitamins are for, and when it might make sense for you to supplement.

Story continues below advertisement

Creatine

Our bodies make this natural compound in the liver, kidneys and pancreas, and it’s also found in red meat, chicken and fish. Some new research shows that creatine is beneficial for cognitive function, but it’s best known as muscle-building support. Creatine assists with the creation of ATP, which supplies energy to our muscles, reduces cell damage, and assists with post-workout recovery.

Organika Creatine Powder If you’re ready to get ripped, the folks at Organika recommend starting with a loading phase, where you take the supplement three to four times a day for a week, then switch to a maintenance phase where you take it once per day stirred into a water bottle or beverage. $29.97 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Collagen

“Collagen is a structural protein found in skin, hair, nails, and bones,” says Ngai. “Our bodies do make it naturally, but aging, sun damage, smoking, and drinking alcohol decrease collagen production.” There are some studies that show an improvement in skin moisture, elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles with consistent supplementation, but more extensive research is needed, she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Folic Acid

Most people get enough with a healthy diet, because folic acid is found in a variety of foods including beans, peas, lentils, spinach, broccoli and orange juice. But, its recommended that all women who are planning to get pregnant or could become pregnant ensure they are getting 400 to 1,000 mcg daily, to prevent neural tube defects and pregnancy complications. Folic acid is also essential for heart health and cognitive function.

Webber Naturals Folic Acid 1,000 mcg Each tablet contains a full 1,000 mcg dose and is vegan, soy-free and non-GMO. TIP: If you take multiple supplements, consider using a vitamin pack to keep you organized and ensure you don’t miss a dose. $7.47 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Iron

Women who are pregnant or menstruating are often at risk of iron deficiency. “If you don’t get enough iron, you can feel tired and irritable,” says Ngai. “If you think you have an iron deficiency, speak with your doctor to get it checked.”

AOR Ortho Iron This iron supplement also contains vitamin C, B6, copper, and B12, which are supporting nutrients that enhance iron absorption and further assist with red blood cell formation. It’s also easy to digest, gluten-free and non-GMO. TIP: If you are also taking calcium, take it at a different time of day, as these two nutrients can interfere with each other’s absorption. $52.86 on Amazon $66.49 at Well.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Magnesium

Sometimes called the “antistress” mineral, lately magnesium has been touted as a sleep-supporting nutrient, but it plays a role in a number of functions, from muscle recovery to bone building. It’s found in a slew of foods, including nuts, whole grains and dark green veggies.

Nature’s Sunshine Magnesium Complex Product description If you think your body needs a top-up, this complex contains two types of the best-absorbed types of magnesium. But to avoid unpleasant side effects like gastro issues, be sure to take no more than 350 mcg daily, says Ngai. $28.20 at Nature's Sunshine

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Ninja Professional Blender – $119.99

Ello Pop & Fill 22oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $26.97

Greens Superfood Powder – $38.98

Melatonin

This sleep aid has been steadily rising in popularity, as more people struggle to get enough zzz’s. Your body does produce it naturally, but if you’re trying to overcome jet lag, or turn back your internal clock to help you fall asleep earlier, a supplement can help.

Genestra Brands Melatonin Spray Melatonin is safe to take in low doses for short-term use but be sure to talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or thinking about giving it to your kids. This spray contains 3 mg of melatonin in every spritz, to help reset your body’s sleep-wake cycle. $22.25 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Omega-3s

These are healthy, unsaturated fats that we can get from foods like salmon, trout, eggs, chia and walnuts. Omega-3 fats help to support and maintain immune function, heart health and cognitive abilities.

Orange Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil Each caplet contains 1000 mg of a wild fish oil blend including sardine, anchovy and mackerel. The easy-to-swallow soft gels can be taken daily with food. Tip: “If you find supplements to be fishy tasting, store them in the freezer and take them frozen,” says Ngai. $25.19 at Well.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Probiotics

These are live bacteria and yeasts that can have health benefits for your body, by assisting with digestion and gastrointestinal issues. Probiotics are naturally found in fermented foods like yogurt but can also be taken as a supplement in the form of a pill or powder.

Cymbiotica Probiotic This supplement contains 19 potent strains of gut-friendly, rebalancing bacteria that work to support a healthy microbiome. For best results, take three capsules daily with a meal. $116 at Cymbiotica

Story continues below advertisement

Vitamin C

This water-soluble vitamin is essential for collagen formation, wound healing, immune function and more. Fortunately, vitamin C is found in a number of food sources, including strawberries, red peppers, leafy vegetables and citrus fruits. For example, an orange contains about 70 mg of C, and women need 75 mg daily.

Sports Research Vitamin C Product description It’s important to note that taking too much vitamin C can result in diarrhea, nausea, and other unpleasant side effects, says Ngai. $30.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Vitamin D

It’s called the “sunshine vitamin,” but sun exposure isn’t sufficient to get all the D your body needs. The best way to get enough is through diet—including foods such as fortified dairy products and nut milks, eggs, fatty fish and mushrooms—and taking a daily supplement. Vitamin D helps to support muscle function and keep bones strong.

Jamieson Vitamin D These easy-to-swallow little tabs are a simple way to get your daily dose. TIP: To maximize vitamin D absorption, take your supplement with a meal containing healthy fats, like avocado, fish, eggs or nuts. $6.67 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Note: Before you start taking a new supplement, it’s smart to consult with your doctor or pharmacist to ensure the product is right for you and that it doesn’t conflict with any of your prescription medications.

You may also like:

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set – $17.30

Sleep Enhancing Gummies – $29.96

Percussion Massage Gun – $99.99