Our 2025 guide to the best treadmills in Canada for every fitness level

No matter where you are on your fitness journey, having a treadmill at home just makes it easier to stay active, year-round – rain or shine. Whether that treadmill is in your room, basement or even garage gym, there are many models you can choose from to find the perfect one to suit your needs, time and space. From compact walking pads and folding models to high-tech smart treadmills and heavy-duty runners, we handpicked 10 top treadmills from brands including Goplus, NordicTrack and Peloton to help you fit exercise seamlessly into your daily routine.

Top under-the-desk treadmill

If walking is all you have room for in your day, a great option is an under-the-desk treadmill that enables you to walk while you work. This type of treadmill is a slim, motorized model designed to fit under a standing desk so you would need to invest in this as well (we highly recommend the Flexispot brand for its quality, ease-of-use and ability to seamlessly transition from sitting to standing).

Goplus 2 in 1 folding treadmill with bluetooth speaker In terms of our top pick for a walking under-the-desk treadmill that is equally flexible, we love the Go Plus 2-in-1 folding treadmill. When you fold the rises, you can fit it under your desk and use it as a walking pad (at a speed of 1-4 km/h). But, if you raise the rises and decide to go for a run, you can increase the speed to as high as 12 km/hr for quick sprints, allowing this machine to help you reach your fitness goal faster. It has a 2.25 HP motor and is made to be quiet, safe and comfortable. Additionally, this one is easy to move and store. $360 on amazon

Top compact or walking treadmill

GOYOUTH 2-in-1 under desk electric treadmill Another option if you don’t need your treadmill to fit under a work station or desk is to invest in a walking treadmill (if you’re sure that you won’t need it for indoor running).These treadmills are built for slower speeds and steady walking rather than running or sprinting. They typically have smaller belts and frames and are designed for light home use and tight spaces. The GOYOUTH 2-in-1 under desk electric treadmill also comes with a 2.25 HP powerful-but-quiet motor and features a shock-absorbing and noise-reducing design. Its speed range is narrower (0.5 to 6 km/hr speed levels) than the Goplus, making it a better option for those who want to stick with walking. $752.12 on Amazon

And if space is less of an issue and you’ve got the budget, we also really like the folding Sole Fitness F80.

Top folding treadmill

Horizon studio series 7.0 A folding treadmill is functional and flexible, designed to fold up for easy storage and ideal for small spaces or spaces that serve multiple purposes (i.e. basement guest room). Our top pick in this category receives wide praise for its quality, thoughtful design features and lifetime frame and motor warranty features. You can connect your Apple or Samsung smart watch and even sync other fitness apps, such as those by Peloton, Zwift and more. It has built-in Bluetooth speakers, on-board media controls and you can even adjust your speed and incline with intuitive QuickDial controls and the super-responsive RapidSync drive system. This is built for runners who need a folding treadmill to be sturdy and reliable. $1,499 at Horizon (was $1,599)

Top rehab treadmill

Ksports advanced rehab treadmill Depending on your individual circumstances, you or someone in your family may need physical rehab. These programmes can include treadmill use and if you plan to work on that rehab in the comfort of your own home, you can invest in a treadmill that comes equipped for stability and support. We like Ksports advanced rehab treadmill for this reason. It features handrails, harnesses and safety features designed with physical therapy in mind. It’s designed for walking only so runners will want to keep looking at other options. $710.99 on Amazon

Top treadmill for incline training

NordicTrack X24 treadmill If you’re ready to level up your fitness regiment or are training for an event such as a multi-day hike, consider investing in a treadmill that offers robust incline (and decline) features. Think: extreme incline options (up to 40%) to simulate uphill training.The NordicTrack X24 Treadmill is a clear winner in this category, including a 40% incline as well as a -6% decline in its model; hiking downhill can sometimes prove trickier than uphill – trust us on this – so you’ll want to prepare for this as well. The treadmill includes iFIT, allowing you to access 10,000 workouts and smart features so you can tailor your workout to your goals. It has loads of additional features, such as ActivePulse heart rate monitoring and a pivoting 24” HD touchscreen to allow you to take your workout off the treadmill. Stream one of the brand’s iFIT trainers-led classes in strength, yoga, HIIT and more, to give yourself a full-body workout. $3,999 at NordicTrack (was $5,499)

Top treadmill for cross-training

Horizon 7.8 treadmill If you don’t care for the incline/decline features of the NordicTrack X24 model we’d recommend in this category too (or its less expensive sister model, the X16), then you may want a model that still offers plenty of cross-training features and great quality too: The Horizon 7.8 treadmill. It’s the brand’s studio series most premium offering and with reason; like the 7.0 model, it comes with highly-responsive QuickDial features and the option to sync with Peloton, Studio.live and other streaming fitness apps for a great all-around workout. It comes with a 9.3” full-colour display with multiple options for phone and tablet placement. A bonus of this model is that it also folds seamlessly, while still offering an expansive running surface for comfortable strides. The brand’s excellent warranty extends to this model as well. $2,499 at Horizon (was $2,899)

Top smart treadmill

Sole F85 treadmill If you want a treadmill that connects to apps (in addition to virtual training programs for interactive workouts) as well as other interactive features like performance tracking, the Sole F85 treadmill comes with all these perks and more. It has a 15.6” touchscreen LCD display and offers seven fitness tests. It pairs with Bluetooth and offers screen mirroring, in addition to coming preloaded with apps such as Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Spotify and more for a more enjoyable (and entertaining) run. Because, of course, if you enjoy it, you’re more likely to stick with it. $3,800 at Sole Fitness

The NordicTrack X24 here again scores top marks on this front.

Tread+ with Peloton IQ If you’ve got the budget to invest in a premium treadmill experience, then Peloton’s Tread+ is difficult to beat. The brand is known for its innovative and interactive training programs (which you can often access via other treadmill brands as well), but the thoughtful design of its top-tier Tread+ with Peloton IQ is also nothing to overlook. It comes with 59 individual rubberized slats, for a comfortable and cushioned running space. You have the option to use the motor or run in “free mode,” moving the belt along manually with the force of your feet. There is a 23.8” full HD swivel screen so you can move your workouts off the tread and onto the floor nearby for an immersive studio-like experience – right in your home. $8,395 at Peloton

Top commercial treadmill

NordicTrack commercial 1750 Commercial treadmills are often heavier-duty and more durable versions of models built for home use. Often, they’re designed with commercial spaces such as gyms in mind where they are likely to see high use. If your home would mimic these conditions (perhaps with multiple daily users), then you definitely want a more robust treadmill. Another extremely solid choice and more budget-friendly than the X24 or X16 is the popular NordicTrack 1750. Combine the same iFIT training features as the other models, as well as 12% incline/ -3% decline options, and a 16” screen, and you’ve got a durable option designed to last. $2699.98 on Amazon

Top treadmill under $1,000

Horizon T101 treadmill A smaller budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality or give up some of the great features of the other models. Horizon’s T101 treadmill is a clear winner here, allowing you to hit the ground running with straightforward speed and incline dial controls. It comes with Bluetooth speakers and a secure device holder for you to attach your own phone or tablet and stream fitness classes, music and more. It features a quiet motor and a 55” deck for a shock-absorbing comfortable surface – designed for walking, light jogging or full on running. $999 at Horizon Fitness

