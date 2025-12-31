By Staff
The Curator Team
Posted December 31, 2025 4:00 pm
Updated December 31, 2025 4:07 pm
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature.
If new running shoes are on your wish list, Boxing Week is the time to lace up and save. Post-holiday deals are hitting hard, with major discounts on supportive and stylish sneakers for men, women, and kids alike. Whether you’re logging daily miles, chasing the kids around, or just want a fresh pair that works for workouts
and everyday wear, ahead are the best Boxing Week running shoe deals worth snapping up before sizes sell out.
Women’s running shoes 30% off
Designed with superior cushioning and a stable fit, this New Balance style is ideal for walking, running, or long days on your feet–now at a rare Boxing Week discount.
10% off
Lightweight and breathable, these budget-friendly sneakers are perfect for casual runs and all-day comfort. The air-cushioned sole adds bounce without bulk.
49% off
A sporty classic with everyday appeal, these Adidas sneakers blend court-inspired style with cushioned comfort, making them just as good for light activity as they are for off-duty outfits.
Men’s running shoes 14% off
Easy on, easy off–and surprisingly supportive. These slip-on sneakers are ideal for walking, casual workouts, or travel days when comfort is key.
30% off
Built for unpredictable weather and outdoor runs, these waterproof Skechers keep feet dry while delivering cushioning and grip. A practical pick for winter walks and wet conditions.
19% off
Sporty, sleek, and comfortable, these Puma trainers feature SoftFoam+ cushioning for impact absorption and a modern silhouette that works beyond the gym.
Kids’ running shoes 27% off
Designed for nonstop movement, these pretty purple sneakers are perfect for playtime–plus they’re easy to clean and built to last.
27% off
Supportive soles and a comfortable fit make these a great everyday option for active kids.
