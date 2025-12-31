Send this page to someone via email

If new running shoes are on your wish list, Boxing Week is the time to lace up and save. Post-holiday deals are hitting hard, with major discounts on supportive and stylish sneakers for men, women, and kids alike. Whether you’re logging daily miles, chasing the kids around, or just want a fresh pair that works for workouts and everyday wear, ahead are the best Boxing Week running shoe deals worth snapping up before sizes sell out.

Women’s running shoes

Best support shoe

30% off

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer Designed with superior cushioning and a stable fit, this New Balance style is ideal for walking, running, or long days on your feet–now at a rare Boxing Week discount. $76.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Best everyday shoes

10% off

ziitop Air Cushion Tennis Shoes for Women Lightweight and breathable, these budget-friendly sneakers are perfect for casual runs and all-day comfort. The air-cushioned sole adds bounce without bulk. $35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Best fashion shoe

49% off

Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 A sporty classic with everyday appeal, these Adidas sneakers blend court-inspired style with cushioned comfort, making them just as good for light activity as they are for off-duty outfits. $45.8 on Amazon (was $90)

Men’s running shoes

Best slip-on shoes

14% off

Feethit Men's Slip-On Walking Shoes Easy on, easy off–and surprisingly supportive. These slip-on sneakers are ideal for walking, casual workouts, or travel days when comfort is key. $50.13 on Amazon (was $57.99)

Best waterproof shoes

30% off

Skechers Mens Torque Waterproof Shoes Built for unpredictable weather and outdoor runs, these waterproof Skechers keep feet dry while delivering cushioning and grip. A practical pick for winter walks and wet conditions. $113.62 on Amazon (was $162.66)

Best fashion shoes

19% off

Puma Men's Softride Enzo 5 Cross Trainer Sneakers Sporty, sleek, and comfortable, these Puma trainers feature SoftFoam+ cushioning for impact absorption and a modern silhouette that works beyond the gym. $76.99 on Amazon (was $94.7)

Kids’ running shoes

Best for girls

27% off

KUBUA Kids' Sneakers Designed for nonstop movement, these pretty purple sneakers are perfect for playtime–plus they’re easy to clean and built to last. $39.99 on amazon (was $54.99)

Bets for boys

27% off

KUBUA Kids' Sneakers Supportive soles and a comfortable fit make these a great everyday option for active kids. $39.99 on amazon (was $54.99)

