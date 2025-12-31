Top fitness Boxing Week discounts: Save big on gym gear & accessories

Send this page to someone via email

Kick off the new year strong with our Top Fitness Boxing Week Discounts. Save big on gym gear, fitness accessories, and everything you need to refresh your home workouts. From resistance bands and rowing machines to smart trackers and mats, now’s the perfect time to start the year healthy, active, and motivated.

WALKINGPAD Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill Perfect for at-home workouts or convenient weekend runs, this sleek walking pad is a foldable, under-desk treadmill with a quiet motor. It features a LED display and joint-friendly cushioning — all with no installation required. $343.2 on Amazon (was $429)

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS Start the new year right with the Google Fitbit Charge 6—an all-in-one health and fitness tracker that monitors your heart rate, tracks sleep, manages stress, and keeps you on top of your fitness goals with built-in GPS and over 40 exercise modes. $139.95 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler Don’t forget to stay hydrated while crushing your fitness goals. This Stanley tumbler is leak-resistant and will keep drinks cold for hours. $29.25 on Amazon (was $39)

Pickleball Paddles Fret not if you’re late to the pickleball bandwagon. The new year is the perfect time to try out this trending sport. This set includes 2 fiberglass paddles with polypropylene honeycomb cores, 4 outdoor balls, grip tapes, and a carry bag. $45.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Oura Ring 4 Get all the personalized insights you need to up your health and fitness game. This smart ring from Oura tracks over 50 health metrics, including sleep, activity, stress, and heart health, while offering up to 8 days of battery life. Designed for discreet, continuous monitoring, it syncs with over 40 apps. Buy on Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Compact Full Motion Rowing Machine Get a full-body, low-impact workout at home with this full motion rower—it works your legs, back, core, and arms with smooth, natural rowing motion. Plus, its space-saving design, adjustable resistance, and optional SunnyFit App let you track your progress and row through virtual routes for a fun, engaging workout. $154.99 on Amazon (was $263.99)

CFX Resistance Bands 3 Sets Tone and strengthen your hips, glutes, and full body with resistance bands. The non-slip, durable fabric and three levels of resistance make them ideal for workouts at home, the gym, or on the go. $16.9 on Amazon (was $19.89)

Amazon Basics Fitness Equipment Mat and Floor Protector Protect your floors and create a dedicated workout space with this fitness equipment mat, a durable high-density PVC mat perfect for treadmills, exercise bikes, ellipticals, or aerobics. $41.52 on Amazon (was $57.1)

