Top fitness Boxing Week discounts: Save big on gym gear & accessories

Kick off the new year strong with our Top Fitness Boxing Week Discounts. Save big on gym gear, fitness accessories, and everything you need to refresh your home workouts. From resistance bands and rowing machines to smart trackers and mats, now’s the perfect time to start the year healthy, active, and motivated.
Perfect for at-home workouts or convenient weekend runs, this sleek walking pad is a foldable, under-desk treadmill with a quiet motor. It features a LED display and joint-friendly cushioning — all with no installation required.
Start the new year right with the Google Fitbit Charge 6—an all-in-one health and fitness tracker that monitors your heart rate, tracks sleep, manages stress, and keeps you on top of your fitness goals with built-in GPS and over 40 exercise modes.
Fret not if you’re late to the pickleball bandwagon. The new year is the perfect time to try out this trending sport. This set includes 2 fiberglass paddles with polypropylene honeycomb cores, 4 outdoor balls, grip tapes, and a carry bag.
Get all the personalized insights you need to up your health and fitness game. This smart ring from Oura tracks over 50 health metrics, including sleep, activity, stress, and heart health, while offering up to 8 days of battery life. Designed for discreet, continuous monitoring, it syncs with over 40 apps.
Get a full-body, low-impact workout at home with this full motion rower—it works your legs, back, core, and arms with smooth, natural rowing motion. Plus, its space-saving design, adjustable resistance, and optional SunnyFit App let you track your progress and row through virtual routes for a fun, engaging workout.
