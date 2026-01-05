The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If your 2026 New Year’s resolutions include getting stronger, moving more or simply making your workouts work harder, a weighted vest might be the low-effort, high-impact upgrade you didn’t know you needed. Designed to add extra resistance to everyday movement–whether you’re walking, strength training or squeezing in a quick at-home workout–weighted vests help boost calorie burn, build endurance and improve overall strength without changing your routine. Ahead, the best weighted vests to buy now to help you stay consistent long after January motivation fades.
Comfortable, evenly distributed and easy to wear, this bestselling vest is a favourite for everything from power walks to HIIT sessions. Adjustable straps ensure a snug fit, while the balanced weight design helps prevent strain.
Ideal for those who like to scale their workouts, this adjustable option lets you customize resistance as your strength improves. Durable and secure, it’s a long-term investment for progressive training.
Designed with comfort in mind, this ergonomic vest contours to the body for better weight distribution and less pressure on your shoulders and back, which will work like a charm for longer training sessions.
