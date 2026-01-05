SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

The 6 best weighted vests to level up your workouts

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 5, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
best weighted vests View image in full screen
If your 2026 New Year’s resolutions include getting stronger or making your workouts work harder, a weighted vest might be the high-impact upgrade you didn’t know you needed.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your 2026 New Year’s resolutions include getting stronger, moving more or simply making your workouts work harder, a weighted vest might be the low-effort, high-impact upgrade you didn’t know you needed. Designed to add extra resistance to everyday movement–whether you’re walking, strength training or squeezing in a quick at-home workout–weighted vests help boost calorie burn, build endurance and improve overall strength without changing your routine. Ahead, the best weighted vests to buy now to help you stay consistent long after January motivation fades.

 

Best overall weighted vest

ZELUS Weighted Vest
Comfortable, evenly distributed and easy to wear, this bestselling vest is a favourite for everything from power walks to HIIT sessions. Adjustable straps ensure a snug fit, while the balanced weight design helps prevent strain.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best adjustable weighted vest

CAP Barbell Adjustable Weighted Vest
Ideal for those who like to scale their workouts, this adjustable option lets you customize resistance as your strength improves. Durable and secure, it’s a long-term investment for progressive training.
$182.74 on Amazon (was $214.99) $182.74 at Walmart

 

Best weighted vest with reflective strips

Weight Vest with Reflective Strips
Early morning or evening workouts feel safer with this reflective design. Lightweight yet effective, it’s perfect for outdoor walks, jogs or stair sessions when visibility matters.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best sweat-resistant weighted vest

best weighted vests
Reebok Delta Weighted Vest
Built for high-intensity workouts, this sweat-resistant vest stays comfortable even during the toughest sessions. The sleek, athletic fit makes it a great choice for circuit training and cardio days.
$65.98 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best ergonomic design weighted vest

PACEARTH Weighted Vest
Designed with comfort in mind, this ergonomic vest contours to the body for better weight distribution and less pressure on your shoulders and back, which will work like a charm for longer training sessions.
$80.74 on Amazon (was $84.99)

 

Best lightweight weighted vest

Best weighted vests
GoZone 10lb Weighted Vest
New to weighted training? This lightweight option adds just enough resistance to elevate walks and workouts without feeling overwhelming, making it perfect for beginners or active recovery days.
$34.98 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

