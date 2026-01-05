Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your 2026 New Year’s resolutions include getting stronger, moving more or simply making your workouts work harder, a weighted vest might be the low-effort, high-impact upgrade you didn’t know you needed. Designed to add extra resistance to everyday movement–whether you’re walking, strength training or squeezing in a quick at-home workout–weighted vests help boost calorie burn, build endurance and improve overall strength without changing your routine. Ahead, the best weighted vests to buy now to help you stay consistent long after January motivation fades.

Best overall weighted vest

ZELUS Weighted Vest Comfortable, evenly distributed and easy to wear, this bestselling vest is a favourite for everything from power walks to HIIT sessions. Adjustable straps ensure a snug fit, while the balanced weight design helps prevent strain. $49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Best adjustable weighted vest

Best weighted vest with reflective strips

Weight Vest with Reflective Strips Early morning or evening workouts feel safer with this reflective design. Lightweight yet effective, it’s perfect for outdoor walks, jogs or stair sessions when visibility matters. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $20.61

Weighted Blanket – $89.99

Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

Best sweat-resistant weighted vest

Reebok Delta Weighted Vest Built for high-intensity workouts, this sweat-resistant vest stays comfortable even during the toughest sessions. The sleek, athletic fit makes it a great choice for circuit training and cardio days. $65.98 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Best ergonomic design weighted vest

PACEARTH Weighted Vest Designed with comfort in mind, this ergonomic vest contours to the body for better weight distribution and less pressure on your shoulders and back, which will work like a charm for longer training sessions. $80.74 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Best lightweight weighted vest

GoZone 10lb Weighted Vest New to weighted training? This lightweight option adds just enough resistance to elevate walks and workouts without feeling overwhelming, making it perfect for beginners or active recovery days. $34.98 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $28.18

Ancestry DNA Kit – $64

Adjustable Ankle Weight Set – $25.73