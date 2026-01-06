The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
New year, new everything—glowy skin, a Pilates waist, Aniston arms and fitness goals that you can actually accomplish. As 2026 kicks off (hello, year of the Fire Horse), there’s no better time to reset your routine, recommit to your health and wellness goals, and start building habits that support a stronger, more energized you. Whether you’re easing back into workouts, levelling up your training, or fine-tuning your nutrition, consider this your sign to start the year strong–with everything you need to support your 2026 fitness goals right here.
Smooth-like-butta for 2026! Ulike’s ice cooling IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal tool is safe to use everywhere and is (nearly) painless. Check product notes for important details on efficacy for different skin and hair types.
I love the Hold Tight bra top from Aritzia for a ton of reasons. No padding, no wires, excellent support, no crisscross straps and the prettiest powder pink you’ll ever see. I wear mine for day to day and working up a sweat.
