Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Your 2026 fitness goals start here

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted January 6, 2026 10:00 pm
1 min read
new year's fitness gear View image in full screen
As 2026 kicks off, it’s the perfect time to reset your routine. From a NutriBullet to a vibrating walking pad, these picks help you reach your fitness goals.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New year, new everything—glowy skin, a Pilates waist, Aniston arms and fitness goals that you can actually accomplish. As 2026 kicks off (hello, year of the Fire Horse), there’s no better time to reset your routine, recommit to your health and wellness goals, and start building habits that support a stronger, more energized you. Whether you’re easing back into workouts, levelling up your training, or fine-tuning your nutrition, consider this your sign to start the year strong–with everything you need to support your 2026 fitness goals right here.

 

Sperax 4-in-1 Walking Vibration Pad Treadmill
The Sperax 4-in-1 treadmill-meets-vibration pad is low profile and easy to store. And don’t get me started on the benefits of lymphatic drainage while you work.
$259.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Device
Smooth-like-butta for 2026! Ulike’s ice cooling IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal tool is safe to use everywhere and is (nearly) painless. Check product notes for important details on efficacy for different skin and hair types.
$359 on Amazon

 

Sports Research Collagen Peptides
Add a scoop of collagen peptides to your smoothie every day to support strong bones, healthy skin and nails as well as improved joint function and workout recovery.
$44.95 on Amazon

 

NutriBullet 600
Meet the OG of countertop blenders at a fantastic price, perfect for jump starting your 2026 clean smoothie routine.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Adjustable Ankle Weight Set – $25.73

Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $28.18

Greens Superfood Powder – $37.32

More Recommendations

 

new year's fitness gear
Golden BUTTER Hold Tight Bra Top
I love the Hold Tight bra top from Aritzia for a ton of reasons. No padding, no wires, excellent support, no crisscross straps and the prettiest powder pink you’ll ever see. I wear mine for day to day and working up a sweat.
$48 at Aritzia

 

Ultra-Soft Wide-Leg Pant
If the quiet return of the 90’s inspired wider leg workout pant your thing? Give these high waisted, tidy-looking versions a spin.
$59 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

WHOOP 5.0/MG Activity Tracker
The Whoop 5.0 is a 24/7 activity and sleep tracker and multi-hyphenate personalized coaching tool all in one.
$259 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $21.99

Pilates Essential Kit – $44.99

Weighted Blanket – $89.99

