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World

Cuba reports nationwide blackout as fuel, economic crises deepen

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 16, 2026 2:35 pm
1 min read
People line up in the street to buy bread in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). View image in full screen
People line up in the street to buy bread in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa).
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Officials in Cuba reported an island-wide blackout Monday in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen.

Cuba has blamed its woes on a U.S. energy blockade after President Donald Trump in January warned of tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to it.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines on X noted a “complete disconnection” of the country’s electrical system and said it was investigating.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Friday said the island had not received oil shipments in more than three months and was operating on solar power, natural gas and thermoelectric plants, and the government has had to postpone surgeries for tens of thousands of people.

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A massive outage over a week ago affected the island’s west, leaving millions without power.

Click to play video: 'Cuba plunged into darkness as fuel shortage worsens from US embargo'
Cuba plunged into darkness as fuel shortage worsens from US embargo

Critical oil shipments from Venezuela were halted after the U.S. attacked the South American country in early January and arrested its then-president, Nicolás Maduro.

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While Cuba produces 40% of its petroleum and has been generating its own power, it hasn’t been sufficient to meet demand as its electric grid continues to crumble.

On Friday, Díaz-Canel confirmed that Cuba was holding talks with the U.S. government as the problems continue to deepen.

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