SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

NATO jet shoots down Ukrainian drone in Estonian airspace

By Andrius Sytas and Janis Laizans Reuters
Posted May 19, 2026 11:42 am
3 min read
FILE: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur attends the Lennart Meri conference in Tallinn, Estonia, on May 17, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur attends the Lennart Meri conference in Tallinn, Estonia, on May 17, 2025. LEHTIKUVA / TANEL MEOS - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ukraine blamed Russia on Tuesday for steering one of ​its drones into Estonian airspace, where a NATO jet shot it down, the latest cross-border drone incident that has caused ‌a political uproar in the Baltic states.

Nearby Latvia also issued an air threat alert over a possible drone entering its airspace on Tuesday, telling residents near the Russian border to stay indoors, with NATO Baltic Air Police jets summoned to the area.

Click to play video: 'Suspected Ukrainian drones damage oil storage facility in Latvia near Russian border'
Suspected Ukrainian drones damage oil storage facility in Latvia near Russian border
Story continues below advertisement

“Russia continues to redirect Ukrainian drones into the Baltics with the use of its electronic warfare,” Ukrainian Foreign ​Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on X. “We apologise to Estonia and all of our Baltic friends for such unintended incidents.”

He also said ​Kyiv was not using Latvian or Estonian territory to launch drone attacks on Russia, which the Baltic countries echoed.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our ⁠legitimate military targets are located in Russia; and we use the Russian airspace to get to them,” he said.
The Russian embassies in Estonia and ​Latvia did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.

Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone attacks on Russia, including around the Baltic. Since March, several ​Ukrainian military drones have strayed into the airspace of NATO members Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which all border Russia.

The Latvian government last week resigned over its handling of the incursions.

Drone shot down with a missile

In Estonia, the drone entered the country’s airspace at around noon (0900 GMT) on Tuesday, coming from Russia and into the southeastern part of the country, ​the Estonian military said in a statement.

It was shot down by a Romanian NATO fighter jet on a training flight at 12:14 p.m. (0914 GMT), ​with a single missile.

Story continues below advertisement

“The incident occurred under the conditions of heavy electronic warfare, including GPS spoofing and jamming, by Russia,” the Estonian military added.

The drone had been under ‌surveillance before ⁠it entered Estonia, it added, with the decision to shoot it down taken to “minimise the impact on the civilian population and infrastructure.”

NATO confirmed a Romanian jet had shot down a drone over Estonian airspace and said an investigation was ongoing. It said NATO “is ready and able to react to any potential air threats”.

Cancelled trains, exams

In Latvia, the air alert led to some scenes of panic in the border region with Russia, with trains suspended, national ​exams for ninth-grade school students stopped and ​grocery shops closing down, according ⁠to local media reports.

Estonia identified the drone shot down there as Ukrainian, but both Baltic states blamed the incidents on Moscow and said Ukraine had the right to strike Russian military targets to weaken Moscow’s ability to wage ​war.

“These incidents are the direct result of Russia’s war and provocations. Estonia is strengthening cooperation with Ukraine ​to enhance our air ⁠defence and counter-drone capabilities,” Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Ukraine would send experts to Latvia to help protect the country’s skies.

Story continues below advertisement

Finnish authorities on May 15 warned of suspected drone activity in the country’s capital region, telling people to stay indoors and ⁠suspending traffic ​at Helsinki’s airport for three hours.

The Finnish military had scrambled fighter jets and other emergency services, ​but no drones were eventually found.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices