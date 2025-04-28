Your ultimate guide to camping season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getting into camping can be overwhelming. There’s a lot of equipment, plus the idea of living among flies and raccoons can be scary for some. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth it. Ditching the electronics, pitching a tent and car camping at a provincial park or privately owned site can be one of summer’s greatest pleasures. If you want to take the plunge and book a site, here are a few things you’ll need.

Coleman Skydome Camping Tent If you want a reliable tent that’s spacious and easy to set up, the Skydome is perfect for couples or families with small children. It sleeps three adults comfortably (despite it being for six people) and has a fly for easy air circulation. The zipper can get stuck on the front rain flap so you’ll need to be careful when opening, but this is a model our family has used for years. $209.99 on Amazon

Woods Viand Stainless Steel Camping Pot Set You’ll need cookware to whip up your camping feasts, and we’re fans of this five-piece set from Woods. The entire kit stacks into itself and comes with a convenient carrying case that’s a breeze to grab from the car as needed. It includes three sized pots and a nonstick pan with a detachable handle that’s ideal for use on portable burners. $99.93 at Canadian Tire

Black Diamond Spot 400-R Headlamp Flashlights are great for helping light the way once the sun goes down, but they can be incredibly inconvenient to carry. We prefer headlamps instead, since they light up your space but keep hands free for other tasks. This headlamp comes equipped with a PowerTap feature on the housing that takes you from any brightness mode to full power with a single tap. It’s also lightweight and adjustable, two important considerations when picking out headgear. $79.95 at MEC

Coleman 316 Series 62-Qt Insulated Portable Cooler If you don’t have a cooler, definitely invest in one for camping. We like this model because it keeps ice for up to five days, features wheels for easy mobility, and doubles as an extra seat when you need it most. It’s also relatively affordable compared to some of the trendier models out there, and our original Coleman cooler has lasted us for years. $112.99 on Amazon (was $161.02) $112.98 at Walmart

Arcturus Military Wool Blanket Odds are you have tons of blankets hanging around the house, but if you’re getting into camping, invest in a good wool blanket. You never know when the temperature is going to drop or if you’ll need a barrier between your sleeping bag and your air mattress. We also prefer wool by the fire, as it’s one of the most flame resistant materials you can bring. $59.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Basic Hammock 1-Person 300 x 150 cm Whether you want to relax after a long day of hiking or you have kids to entertain, this hammock is a winner. It’s super easy to set up and features durable material to hold up to 242 pounds. It’s also practical since it folds up into a small pouch, and dries quickly if it happens to rain. $25 at Decathlon

Overmont 2 Pack Oversized Folding Camping Chair A good chair can make or break your camping trip. After all, if you aren’t comfy by the fire, what’s the point? This two-pack is reasonably priced and top-rated for comfort, plus the chairs come in convenient carrying cases. Both include the essential drink holder and a bonus cooler pocket, so once you’re settled in you’ll have little reason to get up. $139.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Coleman Gas Camping Stove You can’t always bank on cooking over a fire, which is why a classic propane stove is essential to bring on your campout. Use it to boil water for pasta and coffee, fry up hot dogs, or even toast bread. This basic model comes with two burners, which are all you need to feed a small crowd. Don’t forget to pick up some propane to go with it! $79.99 on Amazon (was $105.98) $82.49 at Coleman

MalloMe Sleeping Bag Take the weather into consideration when selecting a sleeping bag, because not all models will stand up to colder temperatures. If you’re looking for a reasonable and basic three-season bag, however, the MalloMe line is a good starter piece. It comes in various colours and lining options, and because it is compact and lightweight, it’s ideal for car camping trips. $39.99 on Amazon

All-Purpose Poly Tarp Any camper needs a couple of tarps to keep them dry during wet weather, but tarps are handy when there’s no rain, too. We always put one under our tent for an extra layer of protection, and bring another couple to hang for shade. Be sure to invest in an array of bungee cords and bring some rope along to help hang them! $39.59 on Amazon (was $41.79)

Camping Kitchen Utensils Set It’s surprising how much you actually need everyday items, like scissors or a cutting board, while camping. Instead of worrying about each individual thing, however, invest in a utensil kit that comes with everything you need. We like that it folds into a convenient storage case, which also happens to be water resistant. $45.99 on Amazon

Queen Air Mattress with Built-in Pump If you want to be high off the ground and comfortable while sleeping in your tent, invest in a taller air mattress that’s easy to climb on and off of. This well-reviewed model includes a built-in pump for quick inflation and a double-walled chamber that’s meant to last. A word of caution: If you plan on camping in the cooler weather, throw a wool blanket over the mattress to keep your body warm at night. Sleeping directly on all of that cold air is a good way to get the chills. $99.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

