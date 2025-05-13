Home gadgets that really work

Send this page to someone via email

As someone who primarily works from home, I’m always on the lookout for finds that elevate my home – whether its for organizational workflow or kitchen help. These home gadgets are the finds you didn’t know you needed, but now can’t live without. Read on for unique finds you need to know about.

Flameless USB Rechargeable Lighter For the candle lover – this handy flameless lighter is designed with child safety in mind, featuring a safety lock, auto power-off, windproof plasma ignition, real-time battery display, and a lightweight, portable build for indoor and outdoor use. $12.99 on Amazon

Mini Bluetooth Label Maker Stay organized with cute customizable labels. This mini label maker has smart app connectivity, inkless thermal printing, and a library of over 600 customizable templates, making it perfect for labeling anything from kitchen jars to office files. $29.99 on Amazon

Adjustable Quantity Wine Dispenser It is 5 o’clock somewhere – and with this intelligent wine dispenser, you’re always just one touch away from happy hour. Whether you’re uncorking a fine Bordeaux, pouring a smooth sake, or sampling a smoky whiskey, this smart gadget has your back. Precision-pour from 1 to 999ml? Check. One-handed touch activation? Of course. It even stops itself so you don’t have to. Now that’s what we call classy convenience. $119.99 on Amazon

SwitchBot This SwitchBot gadget transforms virtually any traditional device into a smart gadget you can control remotely from your smartphone. Whether it’s a coffee maker, light switch, fan, or even a button-operated appliance, the SwitchBot acts as a mechanical finger that physically presses switches or buttons on command. With easy integration through the SwitchBot app, you can set schedules, use timers, or activate devices with a simple tap on your phone. $39.99 on Amazon

Laptop Screen Extender Triple Monitor Double the screens, double the fun! This Tiktok viral laptop screen extender pops out like magic, giving your laptop superpowers for multitasking, movie nights, or gaming marathons. $299.66 on Amazon

Amazon Basics Ergonomic and Foldable Laptop Stand Your laptop deserves a throne too – and this stand lifts it up like royalty while saving your neck. With 7 inches of ergonomic height adjustment, universal compatibility for devices up to 17.3″, sturdy aluminum build, cooling airflow, and a fold-flat portable design, this stand blends comfort, versatility, and performance in one sleek package. $32.65 on Amazon

3pcs Gold Cable Clips Keep your cables organized with these gold cable clips. Crafted from durable aluminum with a sleek polished finish, these compact cable clips come with both adhesive and screw options for easy installation, keeping all your wires neatly in place on desks, nightstands, or walls. $9.49 on Amazon

Wall Mount Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser Upgrade your bathroom with this wall mount soap dispenser. Personalize your soap experience with seven adjustable levels, ensuring the perfect amount every time. $29.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

