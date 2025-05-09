Breathe in fresh air with these hiking essentials

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The sun is shining and warmer weather is upon us so it’s the perfect time to hit the outdoors and go for a hike. Whether you’re a beginner hiker, or want to experience the more intermediate pathways, you can’t go without the right gear and checklist. Here are all the essentials you need to hit the trails.

Salomon Women’s Hiking Shoe It’s important to go hiking wearing a good pair of shoes. If you’re looking for a perfect pair, turn to these Salomon ones that offer support for muddy, mixed or flat terrain. There’s better grip and has a cradle for your heel for a comfortable feel with every step. $189.99 on Amazon

Naglene Water Bottle Don’t go thirsty when hiking and turn to this convenient water bottle. It’s made from 50 per cent recycled plastic, is BPA and BPS-free so not only is it good for the environment but it’s healthy for you too. It’s super lightweight which is perfect for everyday adventures outdoors or even at the office or gym. $17.95 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Yeti Gear Case If there’s only one thing to take on a hike it’s this gear case from Yeti. It keeps everything out of your pockets and into a convenient carrying case. From your phone, keys, wallet and even trail map fits into this 1L case. It’s waterproof so your stuff can stay dry and safe. Plus, it comes in a variety of colours so choose your favourite. $40 on Amazon (was $50) $40.00 (was $50.00) at Yeti

Organika Electrolytes Powder Hydrate on the go with healthy hydration that gives you an extra boost and supports the immune system and gut health while you’re on your hike. Each sachet is convenient so slip one into your bag or pocket if you’re out all day or even travelling. $25.99 on Amazon

Gamma 5 Panel Cap This five panel cap goes a long way and is a hiking essential you absolutely must-have. From sunrise hikes to sunset, this cap is specially made for all forest and mountain hiking activities. The stretchy fabric is lightweight, soft and breathable, durable and even water resistant so on sunny days and rainy ones you are covered. $60 on Arc’teryx

Collapsible Trekking Pole With a sturdy frame and ultra-grip rubber foot, hiking on rocky and uneven terrain will be a breeze. The cane grip is designed to contour the shape of your hand for a comfortable hold while walking the trails. It’s able to fold and easy to carry so it easily fits into your backpack, travel or hiking pack. $25.99 on Amazon

Quick Dry Towel A towel for all your needs? You read that right. This towel is super handy for camping, the gym, beach and especially hiking. It dries you in an instant made from thin, soft microfiber that carefully and efficiently absorbs water and sweat. It takes up seven times more water than a regular towel and is odour-free making this an adventure essential you need to pack with you. $21.95 on Amazon

Lululemon Fast Track Bag 2.0 Looking for the right bag for outdoor hiking adventures? This one has your name on it. The Lululemon Fast Track bag can be worn as a backpack, crossbody or shoulder bag keeping the rest of the essentials you need for your hike in place. It’s big enough to fit your water bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, snack, phone and more so you’ll feel organized all day long. $88 on Lululemon

Neutrogena Mineral Ultra Sheer Face and Body Stick Being out in the sun all day calls for proper sun protection. This sunscreen surely has your name on it. It’s ultra sheer and goes on dry so it’s meant for your face and body without leaving a sticky residue and white cast protecting your skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays. $14.24 on Amazon (was $17.47)

Aritzia Vertical Hiking Pant We’re obsessed with these hiking pants from Aritzia. Not only are they comfortable but they’re sweatwicking, and made from an ultra lightweight fabric that’s made from recycled materials and sourced from Japan. Also comes in Army Green and Black colours so you can be stylish in nature. $128 on Aritzia

Portable Stackable Food Storage Containers These stackable interlocking storage containers will keep all your healthy snacks — from sliced apples, grapes, to crackers, granola and cheese — at bay. The twist lock connects containers while the silicone ring inside keeps them airtight and fresh. The removable carry handle is easy for carrying or clipping to your bag so you can enjoy your full adventure day at ease. $20.99 on Amazon

116-Piece First Aid Kit Safety should always be in mind when out on hiking trails. In case of any emergency you’ll always be prepared with this 116-piece first aid kit. Any bumps, scraps or cuts will be taken care of without any worry! Plus, the pack is small enough and compact to fit in backpacks. $23.99 on Amazon

