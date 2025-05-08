Outdoor living must-haves for Canadians

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Creating the perfect outdoor living space doesn’t have to break the bank. We’ve rounded up some must-have items that will elevate your backyard, patio, or balcony without draining your wallet. From cozy seating to functional grills, these practical picks will have you ready to entertain or relax, no matter the weather. Keep reading to find your perfect outdoor setup.
Built to withstand all kinds of weather, these adorable, durable solar pendant lights will ensure your outdoor space stays perfectly lit, rain or shine. Elegantly made from clear glass and high-quality metal.
Fire up the fun with the Techwood Electric Grill – no charcoal, no propane, just juicy, sizzling goodness that brings the whole family (and maybe the neighbours too!) running for a bite. Features fast heating with adjustable temperature, a spacious 15-serving grilling surface, indoor/outdoor versatility, easy setup and cleaning, and a risk-free purchase backed by a 30-day return and 18-month warranty.
This serving station from Wayfair is a practical and spacious solution for keeping drinks cold at your outdoor events. With its sturdy wheels, it’s easy to move around, making it a convenient addition to any patio or backyard setup.
These wireless, rechargeable battery table lamps are great for outdoor dinners or setting the mood. Sleek and modern with a sophisticated matte black finish – they’re a must for beautiful ambient lighting.
This 4-burner propane gas grill with side burner offers 42,000 BTUs and 542 square inches of cooking space, perfect for grilling up meals for family and friends. With durable cast iron grates, a spacious storage cabinet, and convenient side burner, it provides everything you need to keep your outdoor cooking area organized and efficient.
Comments