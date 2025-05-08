Outdoor living must-haves for Canadians

Send this page to someone via email

Creating the perfect outdoor living space doesn’t have to break the bank. We’ve rounded up some must-have items that will elevate your backyard, patio, or balcony without draining your wallet. From cozy seating to functional grills, these practical picks will have you ready to entertain or relax, no matter the weather. Keep reading to find your perfect outdoor setup.

Solar Lantern Outdoor Hanging Solar Lights Built to withstand all kinds of weather, these adorable, durable solar pendant lights will ensure your outdoor space stays perfectly lit, rain or shine. Elegantly made from clear glass and high-quality metal. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Electric BBQ Grill Fire up the fun with the Techwood Electric Grill – no charcoal, no propane, just juicy, sizzling goodness that brings the whole family (and maybe the neighbours too!) running for a bite. Features fast heating with adjustable temperature, a spacious 15-serving grilling surface, indoor/outdoor versatility, easy setup and cleaning, and a risk-free purchase backed by a 30-day return and 18-month warranty. $169.98 on Amazon (was $249.98)

Rebuyhome 80 Quarts Serving Station / Cart Cooler with wheels in Brown This serving station from Wayfair is a practical and spacious solution for keeping drinks cold at your outdoor events. With its sturdy wheels, it’s easy to move around, making it a convenient addition to any patio or backyard setup. $265.78 at Wayfair

3 Piece Patio Furniture This charming wicker patio looks deceptively high-end for an affordable price. Crafted with resilient rattan, plush cushions, and a sleek glass coffee table. $285.99 on Amazon

Ceramic Plant Pots Brighten up your home with these charming little ceramic pots. Each pot features a built-in drainage hole, attached drip tray, and included mesh net to promote healthy plant growth. $42.99 on Amazon

Artificial Topiary Cedar Trees These artificial cedar trees are a must for anyone who loves the aura of healthy plants but doesn’t have a green thumb. Features realistic leaves and an adjustable shape. $99.99 on Amazon

Set of 2 Cordless Table Lamps These wireless, rechargeable battery table lamps are great for outdoor dinners or setting the mood. Sleek and modern with a sophisticated matte black finish – they’re a must for beautiful ambient lighting. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Patio Umbrella Relax and stay cool under this versatile patio umbrella, which tilts to provide shade at any angle. Crafted from durable, waterproof polyester and reinforced with a sturdy aluminum frame. $109.99 on Amazon

4-burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner This 4-burner propane gas grill with side burner offers 42,000 BTUs and 542 square inches of cooking space, perfect for grilling up meals for family and friends. With durable cast iron grates, a spacious storage cabinet, and convenient side burner, it provides everything you need to keep your outdoor cooking area organized and efficient. $479.99 at Wayfair

Rubber Waterproof Door Mat This heavy-duty non-slip doormat stays firmly in place, keeping your entrance tidy and safe. Its durable design traps dirt and moisture while being easy to clean – just vacuum, hose down, or sweep. $109.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Hanging Patio Heater Stay warm and comfortable during those cooler Canadian evenings with this electric hanging patio heater, designed to heat up in just 3 seconds. $159.99 on Amazon

Outdoor Dining Set for 6 Built to last, this patio set is for entertaining the whole family during those summer family nights or BBQs. Crafted with a premium metal frame, weather-resistant rattan, and solid acacia wood. $679.99 on Amazon

