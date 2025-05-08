11 garden gadgets you need now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you prepared for planting and pruning season? Whether you are lucky enough to have a green thumb, or are a beginner gardener, it’s important to have the right tools, from shears to trowels, to get the job done right. Here are 11 garden gadget that we truly dig.

Elegant watering can

Golden Handles Forest Green Retro Watering can Product description This attractive watering can inspired by a vintage bucket design feels more aesthetic than gadget, but it’s useful, too. It will come in handy for hard-to-reach corners of the garden, hanging flowerpots, and you can use it for your indoor plants, too. $100 at Simons

Serious sun hat

LTM2 Airflo Wide Sun Hat The wide brim and UPF 50+ nylon material mean shade—even when you’re in the middle of the garden bed, or working out in the yard. On a hot day, you’ll love the cooling mesh ventilation, too. This sun hat is a perennial bestseller for a reason.

Seedling pot maker

Wood Paper Pots Maker With this clever tool, you can make as many seed starter pots as you would like for next to nothing. All you need are some strips of newspaper to mold into little containers for DIY seedlings. Cute and budget-friendly? Win-win. $28.33 on Amazon

Tool storage

HYLLIS Set up this sturdy and lightweight shelving unit in your garage or garden shed to keep your tools and other gardening gear organized. It’s safe for outdoor use, so you could also set it up on a deck or balcony as a potted plant stand. $89.97 on Ikea

Hose reel

Yardworks Floor-to-Wall Mount Steel Garden Hose Reel Cart Whether you’re watering the grass or soaking the garden (or filling a kiddie pool!) this durable reel makes it easy to maneuver your garden hose around your yard, and store it between jobs. Use it free-standing or mount it to a wall for easy access. $179.99 on Canadian Tire

Garden kneeler

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat with 2 Tool Pouches Crouching or squatting in the veggie garden or flower beds for extended periods of time can literally be a real pain. But a garden seat can save their back, hips and knees while they work. This one flips over to become a chair or kneeling pad, comes with hanging tool pouches, and folds up easily when it’s time to pack it back into the tool shed. $44.99 on Amazon (was $56.99)

Spot soaker

Bubbler Spot Soaker Okay, so it doesn’t actually aerate the water (and we don’t know why these types of hose ends are called bubblers) but it does a spot-on job of spot soaking. It’s great for targeted watering of delicate plants, and getting into areas that sprinklers can’t reach, like under dense hedges. $12.50 on Lee Valley

Repotting mats

2Pcs Plant Waterproof Repotting Square Mats If you’re working on a deck or patio, a repotting mat is a simple but genius tool. These rectangles of waterproof fabric snap together at the corners to create shallow, spill-proof spots to work. They will keep you from getting water and soil everywhere as you move plants to larger or more permanent pots. $10.78 on Amazon (was $14.44)

Gardening gloves

Pine Tree Tools Gardening Gloves Protect your hands from cuts, scrapes and mess with a pair of hard-working gloves. This pair is made with a breathable bamboo fabric that will absorb sweat to keep your hands cool while you work. Bonus: They come with a touchscreen-friendly design, so you can answer a call or consult planting instructions on your tablet without taking them off. $13.99 on Amazon

Digging trowel

Wilcox All-Pro Tools 10-inch Stainless Digging Trowel Make planting season a little easier with this sturdy trowel that easily slices through soil. The blade works well for cutting through clots and precision digging for weeding around the base of mature plants, too. $23.8 on Amazon

Pruning shears

Fiskars 9109 Traditional Bypass Pruner An easy-open lock, all-steel design and set of non-slip grips are just a few of the features that make these shears ideal for cutting plant stems and light branches. They also have a low-friction coating that prevents the blades from getting gummed up with sap. $22 on Amazon

