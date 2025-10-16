Menu

The Curator

Holiday hosting essentials: everything you need for perfect parties

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 16, 2025 8:30 am
1 min read
With these premium picks from Simons, Pottery Barn, and more, you’ll become the ultimate hostess in no time at all. View image in full screen
With these premium picks from Simons, Pottery Barn, and more, you’ll become the ultimate hostess in no time at all.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who can resist a fabulous celebration? This holiday season, we’re excited for all the socializing and festive cheer—and of course, it’s best enjoyed with exquisite silverware, eye-catching décor, and the finest charcuterie spreads available. Crafting an unforgettable ambiance for your cherished guests doesn’t need to be complicated. With these premium picks from Simons, Pottery Barn, and more, you’ll become the ultimate hostess in no time at all.

 

Confetti Celebration Coupes
Nothing says a party like confetti coupes. This gorgeous glassware is crafted from mouth-blown Borosilicate glass and comes in a set of four.
$147 at Pottery Barn
Story continues below advertisement

 

Taper Candles - Set of 6
Take everything up a notch with this set of six pure, unscented paraffin wax candles, each featuring a cotton wick for a clean, steady burn. Safe and versatile, they’re perfect for creating the ultimate dinner table ambiance.
$13.97 - $44 at Pottery Barn

 

White Marble Cheese Platter
Your home-baked goods and charcuterie treats will look extra appetizing on this uniquely shaped white marble platter from Simons. Compliments guaranteed!
$50.00 at Simons

 

Cake Stand with Lid-Acacia Wood
Showcase your scrumptious baked goods atop this gorgeous wooden stand, complete with a shatterproof acrylic cover to keep it fresh and protected.
$60.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Holiday symbols glass markers Set of 6
Say cheers with this set of six chic glass markers, perfect for playfully identifying each guest’s drink. Crafted from a zinc, copper, and acrylic alloy.
$14.00 at Simons

 

You may also like:

Snowflake grooved wine glasses – $28

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99

Condiment Server with Lid – $33.98

 

Artoid Mode Boho Beige Gauze Wedding Table Runner
Every host needs a trusty table runner. This durable option is crafted with sturdy stitching to guard against heat, scratches, and spills. Classic and adds just the right flare to your holiday spread.
$13.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Christmas Tree Shaped Dish Dessert Serving Dishes
Each treat—be it snack, nut, or candy—finds its own chic place on this Christmas tree–shaped wooden tray. The smartly divided sections keep goodies neatly organized while adding a rustic touch to your holiday display.
$28.14 at Walmart

 

Stainless Steel Gold Flatware Set
Nothing screams high-class like a gold flatware set. Elevate your dining experience with this stunning 40-piece set, designed to dazzle your guests every time you entertain.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

Move Diffuser
For the hostess who knows that ambiance is everything: the Move Diffuser from Vitruvi delivers long-lasting fragrance, letting your gatherings shine as much as your décor. This little diffuser can scents rooms of up to 500 square-feet and features a LED light for a soft glow.
$269.99 at Vitruvi
Story continues below advertisement

 

UPPLAGA 18-piece dinnerware set
These stunning plates from Ikea are elegant enough for any holiday get together. Made from porcelain and features soft ruffled edges.
$69.99 at Ikea

More from The Curator
