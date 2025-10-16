Holiday hosting essentials: everything you need for perfect parties

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Who can resist a fabulous celebration? This holiday season, we’re excited for all the socializing and festive cheer—and of course, it’s best enjoyed with exquisite silverware, eye-catching décor, and the finest charcuterie spreads available. Crafting an unforgettable ambiance for your cherished guests doesn’t need to be complicated. With these premium picks from Simons, Pottery Barn, and more, you’ll become the ultimate hostess in no time at all.
Take everything up a notch with this set of six pure, unscented paraffin wax candles, each featuring a cotton wick for a clean, steady burn. Safe and versatile, they’re perfect for creating the ultimate dinner table ambiance.
Each treat—be it snack, nut, or candy—finds its own chic place on this Christmas tree–shaped wooden tray. The smartly divided sections keep goodies neatly organized while adding a rustic touch to your holiday display.
For the hostess who knows that ambiance is everything: the Move Diffuser from Vitruvi delivers long-lasting fragrance, letting your gatherings shine as much as your décor. This little diffuser can scents rooms of up to 500 square-feet and features a LED light for a soft glow.
