Deck your table this holiday season with hosting must-haves

Table setting is a bit of a lost art these days, but you don’t need to be a homemaking maven to create warmth, beauty and a sense of occasion at your dinner table this holiday season. A thoughtfully-set table shows care for your guests and can even enhance the dining experience – lifting it from something we may take for granted day-to-day, to something memorable and extraordinary. And you don’t need to be extra formal either. The basics of tablesetting are pretty simple: forks on the left, knives and spoons on the right, glasses above knives and napkins neatly placed. But it’s how you do these things that counts.

Whether it be for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas or any special occasion in-between, here are 10 super on-trend ways to create ambiance at your dinner table this holiday season.

A mix of natural and luxe

MAONAME round charger plates set of 12 Combine organic elements such as linen napkins, dried florals and gourds (or pinecones), with metallic accents such as gold flatware, brass candlesticks or napkin rings. This juxtaposing helps create warmth for either Thanksgiving or the December holidays. We love these Maoname Round Charger Plates for an affordable option or these Lightnpro Acacia Round Wooden Charger Plates for the real deal. $81.34 on Amazon

Layered textures

Decorelia Faux Linen Napkins You’ll see the interior decor trend of layering textures translate to the festive tablescape as well. Think: Stacked place settings (chargers, dinner and salad plates, plus bowls), tablecloths accented with runners or placemats and rich textures such as silk for Hanukkah, velvet for Christmas or linen for Thanksgiving. We love this faux linen option that comes in a variety of colours to suit the occasion. $18.99 on Amazon

Go moody with your colour palette

Bouclair Orange Bubble Glass Table Vase Don’t be afraid to go dark even during the festive season. For Thanksgiving feasts, trending colour palettes are burnt orange, ochre, moss green and terracotta, while Hanukkah ushers in the deep blues, indigos, icy silvers and crisp whites. For Christmas, go emerald, plum, burgundy or rich forest green with metallic accents. $14 at Walmart

Minimalist scandi influence

16-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set Work in that clean, minimalist Nordic/Scandinavian style into your seasonal setup with white or neutral tableware and sleek flatware. We love the clean lines of this 16-piece stainless steel cutlery set. $15.99 on Amazon

Statement centrepieces

Artificial Pine Bouquet For Thanksgiving this could mean wheat, dried corn stalks, pampas grass and gourds – or even foraged seasonal flowers. For the December holidays, think: asymmetrical and visually-interesting florals, such as white amaryllis or poinsettias, or garlands made from evergreens and pinecones stretching the length of the table. If classic centrepieces aren’t your thing, even simple greenery this artificial pine from Simons can add tasteful touches to your tablescapes this holiday season. $40 at Simons

Taper candles with a twist

Premium Flickering Flameless Candle Add visual points of interest with twisted or otherwise interesting candles. We like warm hues for Thanksgiving, metallic options for Hanukkah and darker, dramatic jewel tones for Christmas. And as we’re on candles, there are so many beautiful menorahs, but for a flameless option, we like the bark premium flickering candle below. Starting at $134 at Pottery Barn

Heritage and DIY elements

If you have treasured family heirlooms, bring them out and incorporate them into your tablesetting this holiday season. Not only can they serve as conversation pieces, but they can add to the atmosphere too. Nostalgic, heritage or handmade is very on-trend – from grandma’s china, to handmade pottery, to woven textiles – even placecards can add a thoughtful, authentic touch. If you’re looking to start your own traditions, we can’t get enough of the stoneware below.



For Thanksgiving

For Hanukkah

For Christmas

Keep it eco-friendly

ECO SOUL 100% Compostable Palm Leaf Dinnerware Set Go for items that are designed to last through the season, season-after-season over single-use or disposable options. Reusable napkins, glassware, and decor are great options, while compostable single-use plates and cutlery are better options than single-use plastics. $111.99 on Amazon

Metallic accents beyond gold

Abbott Collection Beaded Pillar Candle Ring Metallic accents can add to the atmosphere and while gold and silver may be holiday standards for many, there are so many other metallics and hues to explore. Think copper or bronze to add some warmth this Thanksgiving, silver and chrome for Hanukkah and antique brass or champagne gold for Christmas – or even mix and match for an eclectic and “collected and curated” feel. $25.74 on Amazon

Playful glassware and drink stations

Christmas Tree 14 oz. Whiskey Glass (set of 4) Create a festive feel with pre-set carafes, mulled wine pots and classic punch bowls this holiday season. Add coloured stemware or vintage-inspired glassware for an extra touch. This Christmas Tree whiskey glass set hints at nostalgia in a way only the holidays can. $69 at Wayfair

Bonus: Seasonal little touches

Bibana 12 pack Srtificial Pumpkins This holiday season, more is more. Lean into the best the holidays bring with accents, touches and nods at all the things that bring you joy. Be it nostalgia, quirky family traditions, deeper conversations with loved ones, a thoughtfully-set table will inspire precious moments and memories to fuel you throughout the year. $30 at Wayfair

