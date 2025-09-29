The ultimate guide to kitchen setup and organization

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Setting up a new kitchen is equal parts exciting and overwhelming. You want it to be functional and beautiful—but it can also feel like a lot of work and insider know-how is required. The same is true if you’re reorganizing your current kitchen: you already know what’s working (and what’s not), and now you want solutions that actually stick.

I’ll walk you through how I set up my own new kitchen and tackled some of the most common storage and organization challenges along the way. Pro tip before you even start: measure your cupboards and drawers. Trust me, skipping this step only leads to frustration (and yes, I learned that the hard way). Ready? Let’s dive in.

Solving Awkward or Difficult Spaces

The Junk Drawer

Vtopmart 25 PCS Plastic Clear Drawer Organizers These are notoriously hard to keep under control. One day they’re tidy, the next they’re a black hole of rubber bands and business cards. What saved mine? Small modular containers. They don’t look like much, but the rubber bottoms keep them from sliding around, and suddenly every little thing has a spot. If there’s no designated place for the item, guess what? It doesn’t go in the drawer! Since using them, my junk drawer is actually organized—and miraculously free of “junk.” $23.39 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Pots and Pans Storage

Pots and Pans Organizer for Cabinet If you’re stacking pots and pans in a cupboard, you already know the chaos: clanging lids, scratched pans, and a symphony every time you need to pull one out to boil water. An adjustable pot and pan organizer is the fix. It keeps everything upright, accessible, and quiet. Truly a cupboard game-changer. $33.99 on Amazon

The Container Lid Dilemma

Lifewit Lid Organizers Storing food containers is basically the “final boss” of organizing. They fall, topple, jam drawers—you name it. A dedicated container lid organizer changes the game, layering lids neatly and keeping everything in order. No more lid avalanches. $31.99 on Amazon

Storing Cutlery, Knives, and Utensils

Drawer Knife Block

In-Drawer Bamboo Drawer Organizer Countertop knife blocks take up precious space—and honestly, they’re not the nicest to look at, either. Instead, I found a bamboo knife block insert that fits right in a drawer and handles everything from chef’s knives to paring knives. There’s even a larger version for steak knives, if you’re that fancy (and if you are, I’m coming for dinner!). $34.99 on Amazon

Cutlery Organizer

VaeFae Bamboo Drawer Organizer I’ve tested plenty of these, and the bamboo cutlery organizer is hands-down my favorite: durable, beautiful, and expandable to fit snugly edge-to-edge. Bonus hack: I flipped the horizontal slots closest to the drawer front, so my spoons are the easiest to grab instead of having to reach my hand to the back of the drawer and grab one. Little tweaks make a big difference. $40.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Tension Drawer Dividers

VaeFae 6-Pack Bamboo Drawer Dividers When a cutlery tray won’t fit, bamboo tension dividers are lifesavers. My utensil drawer was long and wide, making it challenging to find the perfect tray for it. These let you customize big drawers for utensils or gadgets, so everything has its place. I’ve tried plastic dividers before, and they just don’t hold up—these bamboo ones are durable and pretty. $41.99 on Amazon

Pantry Mastery

Deep Pantry Storage Bins

3 Pcs Plastic Freezer Organizer Bins Those cavernous cupboards where half-eaten bags of chips and cans of pumpkin go to die? Deep bins are the solution. They maximize both height and depth, and you can pull the whole bin out to see everything at once. Label them too—no more mystery food lurking in the back. No joke, these saved my deep pantry cupboards. $38.94 on Amazon (was $40.99)

Stacking Pantry Bins

Zero Zoo 4Pack Large Stackable Kitchen Storage Drawers I used to be skeptical about bins. Now I’m fully converted. These stacking bins are the easiest way to corral like items—snacks, bags of spices, small cans—and keep your pantry from becoming a jumble. I especially like these for items that have different-sized packaging and would typically be placed in a pantry, as the boxes never stack evenly. This solves that problem, and you can maximize the space. $49.99 on Amazon

Airtight Containers for Bulk Foods

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry 10 Piece Set If you like decanting, these airtight bulk food containers are a must. Grains, flour, coffee, nuts, sugar, and of course multiple types of chocolate chips—everything stays fresher longer, and you can actually see how much you’ve got left. I love these containers for their durability and airtight seal. Click, lock, done. $110.38 on Amazon

Lazy Susans

2 Pack Large Lazy Susan Rotating Turntable I use three lazy susans for spices in an upper cupboard, and while I initially worried about losing space with the round design, the trade-off is worth it. Nothing hides in the back anymore. One spin, everything’s visible. Once you go Lazy Susan, you won’t go back. $29.99 on Amazon

Other Functional Kitchen Must-Haves

Robot Vacuum and Mop

DREAME L40s Ultra CE Robot Vacuum and Mop Yes, I went there. The robot vacuum I have vacuums and mops, auto-empties, self-cleans, and requires maintenance only every 100 days. It got great reviews, too. I set it, forget it, and it handles the whole level of my house. Nothing feels better than a robot cleaning for you. Go robot, go! $1099.99 on Amazon

Soft-Close Hinges

Chibery 10 PCS Full Overlay Soft Close Hinges Not all of my kitchen cupboards came with soft-close hinges (why, I’ll never know). The half-slam/half-soft-close situation drove me nuts, so I added them myself. Such a simple upgrade, and it makes the kitchen feel instantly calmer and more upscale. It was an easy and inexpensive upgrade. $33.99 on Amazon

Label Maker

Brother P-Touch Label Maker Here’s my confession: I resisted getting one for years. But once I caved, I realized how much easier it made life—for me and for my daughter. Now everything from pantry containers to pull-out drawers is labeled with this little label maker. Guests can actually find things, and the kitchen feels more intuitive. Honestly? I’m obsessed. $27.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

The Finishing Touch: The Runner

When I staged my old house for sale, the stager added a runner in the kitchen. I didn’t expect much, but it instantly transformed the space—style, comfort, and practicality all at once. Pure jazz! Runners make hardwood floors easier to stand on and catch drips from the sink and dishwasher. Just make sure it’s nonslip and machine washable. With so many colors and patterns out there, you can pick one that matches your vibe—or totally changes it up.







PureCozy Brown Runner Rug And an oriental style that is similar to what I have at home. $55.99 on Amazon

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and when it’s organized, everything else feels a little easier. Whether you’re setting up from scratch or simply reworking what you’ve got, these strategies bring both beauty and function. Because an organized kitchen isn’t just nice to look at—it’s a game-changer for everyday life.