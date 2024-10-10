10 Fall camping essentials to keep you warm and dry in the tent this season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall camping is a beautiful thing. There’s the changing leaves, the crisp air, and that bowl of warming soup or chilli by the campfire to look forward to. As gorgeous as fall tent camping is though, it can also be wet and cold. So, it’s important to tweak that packing list to include layers, waterproof items and essentials that will keep you warm and comfy.

Arcturus Military Wool Blanket Fleece blankets may seem snug, but they don’t resist water well and catch fire more easily than wool. Wool blankets, meanwhile, are fire resistant and extremely warm, so bring at least one on your fall camping trip. Use it as a base layer while sleeping, snuggle it by the fire, or cuddle up underneath one while sipping your morning coffee. $59.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Unless your summer sleeping bag has a cold-weather rating, you’ll want to consider grabbing a new sleeping bag for fall camping. This model from Coleman is temperature rated down to -6°C but it also boasts roll control comfort for those who toss and turn. We love that it’s machine washable, too, so you can quickly clean it between campouts. $113.15 on Amazon

15-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord If you have the option of booking an electrical site, do it. They can be life-changing in a fall camping situation. Bring a solid (and long) outdoor extension cord with you and easily fill a Crock Pot for a warming meal, or bring a lamp for a little ambiance at the dinner table when the sun disappears. These things also come in handy for charging phones and watches, or you could bring a heated blanket to enjoy by the campfire. $29.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Gear Doctors Self Inflating Camping Sleeping Pad Air mattresses can be handy to sleep on in the summer, but in the colder months the air sucks up the cold and leaves you feeling chilled. If you do bring an air mattress, layer lots of blankets on top and then sleep over (not under) those layers to stay warm. Or, you could invest in a sleeping pad, which is designed to provide you with a warmer sleep on those cooler nights. $59.99 on Amazon

OZERO Winter Daily Beanie Stocking Hat You can lose body heat all over in the cold, including from your head. Keep warm by packing a cozy winter hat, preferably one that you don’t mind sleeping in as well. This beanie comes with polar fleece lining for that extra layer of warmth, plus it comes in several colours to match your style. $25.98 on Amazon

Reusable Silicone Female Urinal Look, it’s no secret that half the population has an easier time “going” in nature than the other. That’s why this urinal is a game-changer. It helps you go anywhere with ease, especially in the middle of the night. Plus, since a full bladder can lead to heat loss, it’s important to go right away when trying to stay warm. $21.99 on Amazon

LHKNL Headlamp Flashlight Flashlights are essential when camping outdoors, especially in the fall when the sun sets earlier. However, fumbling around with one that you need to carry by-hand can make your colder, especially if you’re trying to wear gloves or snuggle under layers. A headlamp is a much more practical choice, because it leaves your hands free for other things. $29.99 on Amazon

Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot One of the best ways to warm up while fall camping is with warming foods. Think chilli, soups, pastas and more. To cook up that kind of food, a cast iron dutch oven can be invaluable. You can use it to heat food up on an electric stove or on a grill over the fire, whipping up an easy dinner in minutes. $63.13 on Amazon

YETI Rambler 10 oz Tumbler Another great way to keep warm while camping is to drink warm beverages. These tumblers keep drinks warm for hours, whether you’ve made yourself a hot toddy, coffee, tea or a little hot lemon water. The tumblers also come in several colours so you can pick your favourite. $25 on Amazon

Better Blue Poly Tarp Extra tarps are always a good idea to bring camping no matter what time of year you go. Use one under your tent for a bonus insulated layer, hang them over your site to keep it dry, or drape one over your firepit during the day to keep it free from water in the event of rain. $16.99 on Amazon