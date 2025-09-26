Chic mirrors to elevate every room in your home

Send this page to someone via email

I have to admit, mirrors are one of my favourite decor pieces in a home. A vintage arc-style floor-length mirror can be a statement all on it’s own, while any simple mirror will bring in light and open up any room or small condo space. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have more OOTD opportunities to showcase your daily ensemble. These unique pieces from brands like Wayfair and Article have been carefully curated to fit the needs of every room in your home. Read on for fabulous finds.

Irregular Wall Mirror For those who love organic shapes in home decor – this stunning gold-framed mirror adds personality and interest to any plain wall. $159.99 on Amazon

Jovitah Aluminum Arch Floor Mirror This classical full-body mirror features a beautifully carved arched frame, making it an elegant addition to any room. Grab it while it’s 41 per cent off! $99.99 at Wayfair (was $168.99)

LED Bathroom Mirror with Lights Need something a little more compact? Check out this option from Amazon at a fraction of the price! $89.99 on Amazon

LED Mirror Anti-Fog Backlit Lighted Bathroom Vanity Mirror A modern home or condo isn’t complete without a functional and stunning LED mirror for your beautiful bathroom vanity. $289.99 at Wayfair

Vintage Gold Arched Mirror Vintage lovers rejoice! This gold arched mirror will be the statement piece of any fireplace or wooden floor it rests on. Prepare for plenty of compliments! $119.99 on Amazon (was $125.99)

Wall Mirror Elevate any entryway or hallway with this black-framed mirror, designed to make even the smallest spaces feel larger. Its cathedral-inspired panes reflect light beautifully, adding architectural interest while amplifying natural brightness. $164.98 on Amazon (was $179.9)

Mansfield Small Round Wall Mirror - Brass Ideal for small spaces, this adorable round mirror from Article looks great in entryways and comes in handy for last-minute touchups before heading out to all your exciting outings. $249 at Article

Shelved rectangular mirror This shelved rectangular mirror’s clean black frame and perfect proportions make it a chic addition anywhere—whether leaning on a console, brightening a bedroom, or standing tall in a hallway. Simplicity has never looked so good. $198.00 at Simons

Home Gym Mirror Turn any room into a home gym with this versatile gym mirror. Its double-sided adhesive ensures quick and easy installation, making it a must-have for every home fitness enthusiast. $49.99 on Amazon

Hubba Pill Mirror The Hubba Pill Mirror is a modern piece. Its elongated silhouette catches light and attention—perfect above a sleek hallway console or as a statement in a dreamy bedroom corner. $140.00 at Umbra

