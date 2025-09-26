Chic mirrors to elevate every room in your home

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
I have to admit, mirrors are one of my favourite decor pieces in a home. A vintage arc-style floor-length mirror can be a statement all on it’s own, while any simple mirror will bring in light and open up any room or small condo space. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have more OOTD opportunities to showcase your daily ensemble. These unique pieces from brands like Wayfair and Article have been carefully curated to fit the needs of every room in your home. Read on for fabulous finds.
Elevate any entryway or hallway with this black-framed mirror, designed to make even the smallest spaces feel larger. Its cathedral-inspired panes reflect light beautifully, adding architectural interest while amplifying natural brightness.
This shelved rectangular mirror’s clean black frame and perfect proportions make it a chic addition anywhere—whether leaning on a console, brightening a bedroom, or standing tall in a hallway. Simplicity has never looked so good.
