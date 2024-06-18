Celeb-inspired home decor trends

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something so satisfying about finding a celebrity whose personal style and interior design vibes we find equally droolworthy. From Jennifer Garner’s accessible sundresses-and-sneakers and lovely country kitchen to the high contrast eclecticism of Kelly Wearstler and her matching checkerboard powersuits-to-wallpaper – the drama is often centre stage in the details.

CountryCore

While the glamourous hurricane of Ben and JLo swirls all around her, I admire how Jennifer Garner is calm and remarkably steadfast in her Coastal Grandma meets CountryCore aesthetic. Channel her relaxed-at-home message with a few of these sweet-like-crazy accessories.

@jennifer.garner

Vintage Landscape Wall Art Reboot your gallery wall in one delivery! And I dig that you’re buying the art here, not the frames. $20.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Striped Outdoor Rug Two words – machine washable. Inject some instant oh-la-la to your front door area, below your (farmhouse) kitchen sink or the mud room with an easy-care handwoven entrance mat. $49.14 on Amazon

Rattan utensil holder It may seem small, but the visual impact of this curly-cue handle rattan utensil holder is super mighty. $24 at Simons

Shape Shifter

Whether she’s mashing together metals and materials in perfect symphony or going deep with a clash-up of colours and crazy silhouettes, Kelly Wearstler is my personal Pied Piper of Cool.

Story continues below advertisement

Decorative Wood Arch These modernist wooden curves will stand proud just about anywhere, whether they’re topping your coffee table book collection or they’re the centrepiece of your cocktail bar. $42.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Gold Decor “Victory” ASL Hand Sign Positive Vibes Only. Polyresin hand figurines that remind you it’s all going to be A-OK. $29.88 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Wane Edged Salad Servers These wane-edged maple salad servers from Vancouver’s Provide Home will bring far more joy than a bottle of grape at the same price point. $45 at Provide Home

Stoneware Pitcher This stoneware pitcher literally screams Kelly Wearstler. $20.69 on Amazon

Cheese Wheel I first discovered these chic ‘lil candle confections when I was invited to a friend’s home for wine and cheese, but I didn’t feel like bringing either. Fromage, croissant and galette-shaped candles for the win. starting at $18.95 at Old Faithful Shop

Story continues below advertisement

Southern Charm

Uh, we can all agree – Reese has it together. From her achingly cute, put-together fashion (and those curtain bangs!) to her Ojai, California compound which smacks of the sweetest escape on earth, R.W. seems more organized than the team of Professional Organizers on her payroll.

Fatboy Bolleke Lamp These Olleke outdoor lanterns by Fatboy are impossible to break (trust me) and can be looped onto pretty much anything thanks to a strechy rubber belt. $177.23 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Hulken I would lay money down that Reese already owns one (or ten) of the Hulken bag. Thanks to suitcase-style 360-degree wheels, a lightweight frame and hip colourways, this modern shopping carryall is verging on viral. $155 at Hulken

Ceramic utensil holder I first discovered these kitchen utensil holders thanks to Athena Calderone, but I could see Reese embracing their global-prepster silhouette. (I use mine in my powder room – one side holds unboxed Kleenex, the other side holds a bottle of soft soap). $91.50 at Etsy

—

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.