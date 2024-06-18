Celeb-inspired home decor trends

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s something so satisfying about finding a celebrity whose personal style and interior design vibes we find equally droolworthy. From Jennifer Garner’s accessible sundresses-and-sneakers and lovely country kitchen to the high contrast eclecticism of Kelly Wearstler and her matching checkerboard powersuits-to-wallpaper – the drama is often centre stage in the details.
CountryCore
While the glamourous hurricane of Ben and JLo swirls all around her, I admire how Jennifer Garner is calm and remarkably steadfast in her Coastal Grandma meets CountryCore aesthetic. Channel her relaxed-at-home message with a few of these sweet-like-crazy accessories.
I first discovered these chic ‘lil candle confections when I was invited to a friend’s home for wine and cheese, but I didn’t feel like bringing either. Fromage, croissant and galette-shaped candles for the win.
Uh, we can all agree – Reese has it together. From her achingly cute, put-together fashion (and those curtain bangs!) to her Ojai, California compound which smacks of the sweetest escape on earth, R.W. seems more organized than the team of Professional Organizers on her payroll.
I would lay money down that Reese already owns one (or ten) of the Hulken bag. Thanks to suitcase-style 360-degree wheels, a lightweight frame and hip colourways, this modern shopping carryall is verging on viral.
I first discovered these kitchen utensil holders thanks to Athena Calderone, but I could see Reese embracing their global-prepster silhouette. (I use mine in my powder room – one side holds unboxed Kleenex, the other side holds a bottle of soft soap).
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.
