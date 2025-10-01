SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Halloween decorations for a stylish spooky season

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 1, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
These finds from coveted brands like Pottery Barn, Walmart and Simons are sure to turn heads. Read on to get prepping!. View image in full screen
These finds from coveted brands like Pottery Barn, Walmart and Simons are sure to turn heads. Read on to get prepping!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How does a home decor addict decorate for spooky season without turning your beloved space into a mini Party City? Here at the Curator, we keep things chic all year round. And any festivity that requires party planning? We’re here for it. Think twinkling lights, dark colours and velvet fabrics. Plus, outdoor decor that adds a splash of spirit for maximum trick-or-treater appeal. You’ll be the envy of all your neighbours. These finds from coveted brands like Pottery Barn, Walmart and Simons are sure to turn heads. Read on to get prepping!

 

Twisted Twinkling Tree
If you’re looking for a decor piece that looks festive while still chic (and doesn’t throw off your existing decor), this twisted twinkling tree sets the atmosphere for handing out candy at home or carving pumpkins at the kitchen table. Handcrafted and includes warm white lights.
$43.99 - $186.99 at Pottery Barn
Story continues below advertisement

 

Handcrafted Fallon Pumpkin Candle Holder
It’s candle season and these pumpkin candle holders from Pottery Barn add a subtle fall spirit to any cabinet top or table. Now you have the perfect place to light your apple pie
$40.99 - $134.99 at Pottery Barn

 

Halloween Pillow Cover
These affordable fall-themed pillow covers can be swapped to easily refresh your space. Crafted from soft PV velvet with fine stitching and a hidden zipper design.
$11.09 at Walmart

 

Skeleton Drinkware Collection
For party-planners – this skeleton drinkware collection will be the centre of attention at all your Halloween gatherings.
$29.99 - $92.99 at Pottery Barn
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fright Night small plates Set of 4 Halloween Collection
These festive and undeniably adorable plates from Simons will be the focal point of your spooky dinner table setup. They look great under candy corn or chocolate bars, and do a great job of getting everyone into the halloween spirit.
$28.00 at Simons
More Recommendations

 

Ghost Salt & Pepper Shakers
These adorable ghost salt and pepper shakers are an instant conversation starter. Functional and they look great on your Halloween-themed dinner table.
$13.76 on Amazon (was $15.47)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ghost Icon Barware Collection
What’s missing from your stunning dinner table? It might be this adorable ghost icon glassware set. Handcrafted from soda lime glass.
$16.99 - $57.99 at Pottery Barn (was $23.25 - $84)

 

Inflatable Halloween Decoration
Make your yard the spookiest stop on the block with this fun inflatable. With glowing LED lights, cheerful pumpkins, and a friendly ghostly tree, this decoration is perfect for greeting treat-or-treaters.
$59.99 at Walmart (was was $119.99)

