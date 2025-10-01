Halloween decorations for a stylish spooky season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
How does a home decor addict decorate for spooky season without turning your beloved space into a mini Party City? Here at the Curator, we keep things chic all year round. And any festivity that requires party planning? We’re here for it. Think twinkling lights, dark colours and velvet fabrics. Plus, outdoor decor that adds a splash of spirit for maximum trick-or-treater appeal. You’ll be the envy of all your neighbours. These finds from coveted brands like Pottery Barn, Walmart and Simons are sure to turn heads. Read on to get prepping!
If you’re looking for a decor piece that looks festive while still chic (and doesn’t throw off your existing decor), this twisted twinkling tree sets the atmosphere for handing out candy at home or carving pumpkins at the kitchen table. Handcrafted and includes warm white lights.
These festive and undeniably adorable plates from Simons will be the focal point of your spooky dinner table setup. They look great under candy corn or chocolate bars, and do a great job of getting everyone into the halloween spirit.
Make your yard the spookiest stop on the block with this fun inflatable. With glowing LED lights, cheerful pumpkins, and a friendly ghostly tree, this decoration is perfect for greeting treat-or-treaters.
