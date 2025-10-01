Halloween decorations for a stylish spooky season

Send this page to someone via email

How does a home decor addict decorate for spooky season without turning your beloved space into a mini Party City? Here at the Curator, we keep things chic all year round. And any festivity that requires party planning? We’re here for it. Think twinkling lights, dark colours and velvet fabrics. Plus, outdoor decor that adds a splash of spirit for maximum trick-or-treater appeal. You’ll be the envy of all your neighbours. These finds from coveted brands like Pottery Barn, Walmart and Simons are sure to turn heads. Read on to get prepping!

Twisted Twinkling Tree If you’re looking for a decor piece that looks festive while still chic (and doesn’t throw off your existing decor), this twisted twinkling tree sets the atmosphere for handing out candy at home or carving pumpkins at the kitchen table. Handcrafted and includes warm white lights. $43.99 - $186.99 at Pottery Barn

Handcrafted Fallon Pumpkin Candle Holder It’s candle season and these pumpkin candle holders from Pottery Barn add a subtle fall spirit to any cabinet top or table. Now you have the perfect place to light your apple pie $40.99 - $134.99 at Pottery Barn

Halloween Pillow Cover These affordable fall-themed pillow covers can be swapped to easily refresh your space. Crafted from soft PV velvet with fine stitching and a hidden zipper design. $11.09 at Walmart

Skeleton Drinkware Collection For party-planners – this skeleton drinkware collection will be the centre of attention at all your Halloween gatherings. $29.99 - $92.99 at Pottery Barn

Fright Night small plates Set of 4 Halloween Collection These festive and undeniably adorable plates from Simons will be the focal point of your spooky dinner table setup. They look great under candy corn or chocolate bars, and do a great job of getting everyone into the halloween spirit. $28.00 at Simons

Ghost Salt & Pepper Shakers These adorable ghost salt and pepper shakers are an instant conversation starter. Functional and they look great on your Halloween-themed dinner table. $13.76 on Amazon (was $15.47)

Inflatable Halloween Decoration Make your yard the spookiest stop on the block with this fun inflatable. With glowing LED lights, cheerful pumpkins, and a friendly ghostly tree, this decoration is perfect for greeting treat-or-treaters. $59.99 at Walmart (was was $119.99)

