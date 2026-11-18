Grand Theft Auto 6 — also known as GTA 6 or GTA VI — is expected to be released to gamers globally on Nov. 19 in what is likely to be not only the biggest video game release of all time, but one that could send ripple effects across broader economies.

“It’s on the scale of a new Taylor Swift tour or not just any Marvel movie, but an Avengers movie in terms of the scale of popularity, budget and revenue,” says Felan Parker, a professor of book and media studies at the University of Toronto, who also teaches a course on the history of the Grand Theft Auto series.

“This is probably going to be the biggest entertainment release of all time, full stop — in any medium.”

The sixth installment of the franchise has been hotly anticipated for over a decade as Rockstar Games and the developer’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, ran into multiple delays, including during the pandemic.

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In May, Take-Two said it expects to make about $8 billion in its full fiscal year exclusively from net bookings, which includes game sales, and that’s expected to be driven in large part by GTA 6.

The game has already generated an estimated US$1.5 billion in pre-orders, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which would shatter the record $800 million release-day revenue draw brought in by GTA 5 in 2013.

“This is by far the longest we’ve had between major entries, and it’s pretty uncommon in the game industry in general to have that kind of gap,” says Parker.

“Typically game publishers are trying to pump out sequels in a franchise like this every year, [or] every couple of years.”

With so much anticipation building, some gamers have marked Thursday on their calendar for a while, and even booked time off work.

“I’ve been playing the GTA series since GTA 1 […] and I’ve played every iteration that’s ever come out,” says Rob Babineau, a gamer from Saint John, N.B.

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“I booked the 19th off, and I’m off until the end of the month, and I took it off specifically for this game.”

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What is Grand Theft Auto?

GTA are considered open-world action-adventure video games, where a human player embodies a character that moves freely through a digitally simulated, and in this case, an extremely expansive reality.

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The narrative of a GTA game typically revolves around organized crime, with the core of the game seeing players completing missions, usually for money, vehicles and weapons and other items.

View image in full screen A still from the video game “Grand Theft Auto VI” is shown in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rockstar Games

But what makes some of the later installments special is the seemingly endless experience beyond the game’s core functions, which is why gamers may find themselves needing a lot of time to devote to exploring what it has to offer.

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“Around those mission structures, there’s also this broader simulation happening, where there are other optional activities, as you can go to the carnival and ride the Ferris wheel or you can go bowling with your friend, you can go eat food or exercise and things like that,” says Parker.

“So there’s this broader performance or role playing happening within these games, and in that sense, there’s sort of a sandbox aspect to it. You can enter into this fairly detailed simulation of a big urban space with a bunch of natural space around it and intervene in that simulation in all kinds of different ways.”

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Gamers getting ready

Babineau is certainly not the only gamer who plans to allocate time specifically for playing GTA 6 once it comes out, and with millions of gamers planning on jumping into the GTA 6 universe as of Thursday, that may not go unnoticed by non-gamers.

In the U.S., paid time-off requests for launch day have been running about 13 per cent higher than a normal November day, according to data from BambooHR, which runs a platform that helps small- and medium-sized businesses track schedules.

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Employees are also likely to call in sick on Thursday, it says. A BambooHR survey of 1,500 U.S. adults found about one-third of Gen Z workers plan to take the day off.

“This is at a scale and size that we have not seen in other entertainment launches,” said BambooHR CEO Brad Rencher speaking to Reuters.

Singaporean gamer Julian Tay said in a social media post that he had drawn up a five-point “GTA VI Gaming Agreement” for his spouse, covering the first 10 days after launch and stipulating when missions could be interrupted and when hugs, kisses and errands were allowed.

View image in full screen A still from the video game “Grand Theft Auto VI,” featuring protagonists Lucia Caminos, left, and Jason Duval, is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rockstar Games

Some companies are embracing the fervor. Logitech, which makes gaming hardware, is giving employees an extra day off called “Game Day.”

“We’re getting all these stories of people taking off work and using sick days and things like this, and that’s not totally unprecedented, although it’s become a very big part of the narrative for this particular game,” says Parker.

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Parker also says that because the game is so immersive and has endless possibilities for how gamers will interact with it, GTA 6 is likely to be a story about much more than its initial launch.

“I kind of feel like a kid at Christmas, even though I’m far from a kid anymore,” says Babineau.

“I’ve been playing video games since the early 80s, so it’s come a long way and games like this, not that long ago, I thought would never be possible.”

– with files from Global News’ Jacqueline Hansen and Reuters

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