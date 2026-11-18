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Loblaw is now allowing users to let Meta’s Muse AI buy their groceries for them, a move that comes as big banks in Canada and other countries, along with companies like Amazon, are restricting agentic AI tools over security concerns.

“With participating Loblaw banners, Canadian shoppers can now ask Muse to help with meal planning, build their basket and check-out, all in Muse,” Meta said in a statement.

Meta said its new agentic AI “can remember brand preferences and information like food allergies, making next week’s planning even easier.”

Loblaw said in a statement that the collaboration will give shoppers “more choice, better access to the products they need and greater convenience in how they shop.”

Meta launched Muse, its personal AI agent, in September and within weeks, the AI agent billed as a kind of a personal butler jumped to the top spot on Apple’s App Store.

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“The experience is designed to help Canadians discover what they need, shop with greater ease, and get more of their everyday needs taken care of through agentic AI,” Loblaw said.

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What is agentic AI?

Muse is what some experts refer to as agentic AI tools, meaning they have agency to act on their own.

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With an AI chatbot like ChatGPT or Grok, you would have to enter a prompt to get a response. But an agentic AI tool can autonomously take action on your behalf.

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The suite of actions that Meta is promising is sweeping.

It can take on tasks like selling your car on an online marketplace, filling out forms or negotiate on your behalf if you want to buy a coffee table on Facebook Marketplace.

But to make bookings or cancel subscriptions, you would have to hand over your credit card details to these AI agents and also grant them access to your email account.

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada warns Canadians to “limit the personal information that you share about yourself” with AI tools.

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The privacy commissioner recommends not even using your real name or disclosing any personal details about other people while using AI tools, because “the information may be collected and stored” and may be used to either train the AI system or disclose your private information to others.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada warns Canadians to “limit the personal information that you share about yourself” with AI tools.

The privacy commissioner recommends not even using your real name or disclosing any personal details about other people while using AI tools, because “the information may be collected and stored” and may be used to either train the AI system or disclose your private information to others.

Muse is already raising red flags with other tech firms. In September, Amazon said it would block Muse from making purchases on its platform because the AI agent violates Amazon’s conditions of use.

However, Meta put out a statement after the release of Muse detailing their privacy guardrails.

“We designed the system to assume the agent may be under attack and limit the potential damage — the harness runs in its own isolated cell, it doesn’t see real credentials, and every interaction with the outside world runs through a Sentinel which the agent can’t override,” the company said.

Your data will be stored in a “virtual machine” or a isolated Linux box.

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“Your dedicated VM is the system of record for everything you put in Muse. Muse sends limited data out of the VM when necessary for inference and telemetry as described below,” it added.

Users will also be able to grant AI different kinds of access to their email, depending on whether they want to grant read access or write access.

Meta said they treat users’ money “especially carefully” since making purchases is the most popular use case for Muse so far.

“If you shop on a website where your payment credentials are already on file, we’ve built detection that you’re on a checkout page into the browser and prompt for a human in the loop approval with the exact details of the purchase every time,” Meta said.

“For sites where you haven’t shopped before, Muse contains a wallet where payment credentials can be stored compliantly,” it added.