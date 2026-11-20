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Regulators have revoked the registrations of a Scarborough real estate brokerage following allegations that the company did not return hundreds of thousands of dollars in buyers’ deposits after home sellers failed to close deals.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) issued a freeze order on the bank accounts of Luxury Homes World Inc. on Nov. 10 shortly after Global News was made aware of multiple complaints against the company operated by Inthiran Swamy, the broker of record.

“By freezing all accounts associated with the brokerage, including its real estate trust account, RECO has taken immediate steps to secure remaining funds and prevent further unauthorized movement,” the regulator said.

As of Nov. 17, Luxury Homes World Inc. is “no longer permitted to trade in real estate,” according to RECO.

“This regulatory action follows multiple complaints involving approximately $500,000 in submitted transactions that failed to complete,” RECO wrote in a public advisory on its website.

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Several buyers who signed agreements with customers represented by Swamy told Global News that their deposits were not returned even though the deals were not completed.

“It was all very fishy,” said Itela Ali, who bought a home with her husband from a seller represented by Swamy.

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She says the sellers could not close the deal as scheduled on Oct. 30. She says, to date, her deposit has not been returned.

“It’s a lot of money for us, for hard-working people who are strictly buying a house from our savings,” said Ali. Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's a lot of money for us, for hard-working people who are strictly buying a house from our savings," said Ali.

Kushal Shukla and his wife placed a $50,000 deposit on a home in Markham. Shukla says that deal couldn’t close and their deposit hasn’t been returned.

“When we understood the house is not closing, and we don’t have a house to go to, literally my wife was crying all day,” Shukla said. The couple, with a newborn, had already given notice to vacate their rental apartment and had to scramble to find temporary accommodation.

Oakville real estate agent Ratnish Mittal, who acted on behalf of Shukla, attempted to reach Swamy on multiple occasions.

“They did not return the money and at the end of the day my client did not get the property or the deposit,” said Mittal, who discovered that Shukla was just one of several first-time buyers who say their deposits were still not returned.

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“There were so many other people in the same situation,” Mittal told Global News in an interview. Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There were so many other people in the same situation," Mittal told Global News in an interview.

Mittal says he dug into Luxury Homes World’s 2026 sales history and found at least 10 clients in a similar situation.

He contacted RECO and Global News.

Luxury Homes World previously occupied a small commercial unit in Scarborough that has since become a print shop. Currently, the company’s registered address is at an office building that rents co-working space.

Over a two-week period, Global News attempted to track down Swamy for comment about the allegations and the decision by RECO to prevent them from operating.

A rural property in Whitby registered in Swamy’s name appeared to be occupied when Global News paid two visits but on both occasions the door was not answered.

Multiple other attempts to reach Swamy by phone and other means were not successful.

Luxury Homes World’s social media accounts have been de-activated in recent weeks.

RECO insures deposits and buyers may get any deposits paid back in the future.

For the moment, however, buyers who say they made deposits of between $20,000 and $100,000 to the brokerage say they’re out of pocket.

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“He should be investigated; he should be prosecuted,” said Shukla.

~ With files from Kayla Solway.