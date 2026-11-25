Nova Scotia’s Labour Department has suspended the licence for a carnival ride that malfunctioned during a weekend event in Cape Breton, injuring five children.
A spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says the children were treated at the scene in New Waterford, N.S., on Saturday night, but there was no indication that any of them were seriously hurt.
A video posted online by CBC News shows a carousel ride carrying about eight children in swings suddenly toppling amid shouts and screams.
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The Labour Department says the accident was reported Saturday from the Bree Cadden Memorial Santa in the Park event.
The department says it is preparing an accident report that will look into compliance with regulations and safety standards, and it has requested a report from Cape Breton Regional Police.
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A person reached at the company that owns the amusement ride declined to comment.
The department issued a statement saying it was too early to say what caused the ride to malfunction.
“Safety is our top priority, and we will take any appropriate action based on the results of the review,” the department said.
“Our thoughts are with the children and families affected by this incident. We understand how concerning this is, particularly when children are involved.”
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