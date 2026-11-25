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Talks continue between the federal government and Stellantis, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after a “constructive” meeting with a special envoy for the automaker in Ottawa.

“We had a constructive meeting (between) the special envoy of the president of Stellantis and myself,” Joly told reporters ahead of the Liberal caucus meeting.

“We’re in solution mode and my sole objective is really to protect the workers in Brampton and of course in Windsor,” she added.

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and other automotive brands, announced earlier this month a deal to sell its idled Brampton, Ont. vehicle assembly plant to Canadian defence and armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel.

2:06 Ford holds off on new cash for Stellantis plant, contradicting minister

Joly said she has asked her department’s officials in Toronto to continue negotiations.

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“My officials will be meeting with the union Unifor, along with Stellantis and the government of Ontario. I think that everybody needs to be at the table in order to get a clear commitment,” she said.

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The carmaker has faced backlash from the federal and Ontario governments, as well as from the union representing more than 9,000 of Stellantis’ workers who fear the Roshel takeover will mean the 2,000 employees who were laid off from the Brampton plant in 2023 will not be called back.

Unifor slammed the deal as “underhanded.”

While Prime Minister Mark Carney initially derided the sale, calling it a “betrayal,” he has since admitted his government was aware of some elements of the sale before it was finalized.

He has since called the sale a “partial solution.”

Joly sent the automaker a letter dated Nov. 12 that says Stellantis is in default of a 2022 federal funding agreement because it halted Jeep Compass production at the plant, failed or refused to identify a replacement vehicle, did not maintain any production at the facility, and closed the plant.

Earlier this month, the federal government served Stellantis with a notice of default on its 2022 funding agreement, in which Ottawa committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles.

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3:34 “We’ll sue them”: Feds have “levers” to “hold Stellantis to account”: Joly

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said last week the federal government must be willing to mitigate emissions costs to keep the Stellantis auto plant open in Brampton, following a meeting with Ottawa and industry representatives Friday.

“We’re getting a little more insight. To keep the Brampton facility just open and warm — not production — is costing the clients about $135 million a year,” Ford told reporters following the meeting.

The premier said the meeting with Stellantis last week was “challenging” but “productive.”

–with files from Global’s Rachel Morgan