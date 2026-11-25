Nova Scotia has unveiled a new Support Our Troops specialty licence plate, with a $50 fee collected with every purchase or renewal going to a charity that supports serving and former military members.

The plates are available now through Access Nova Scotia.

There are now seven specialty plates offered in the province, including one for veterans. Unlike the veterans’ specialty plate, which is only available to eligible veterans, the Support Our Troops plate can be purchased by anyone.

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“I think it’s just really important. I mean the tradition of service in Nova Scotia, the admiration that Nova Scotians have for those that serve,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“I think its a really important time to send a message to the troops that we’re here, we support them, we see their sacrifices, and this is a way for every Nova Scotian to have the yellow ribbon … with them on their cars as they travel around the province and across the country too.”

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Support Our Troops is the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces. Other provinces that offer specialty plates in support of the charity include Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.