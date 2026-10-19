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8 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 19, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    Not to worry, cunada will soon have millions of chinaflu EVs, watching your every move, listening to you, probably hacked to crash into oncoming traffic

  2. Ben
    October 19, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    Way to go! Vote yourself out of a job ! Bravo ..Vote Lib!

  3. Anonymous
    October 19, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    Trump has literally destroyed the sales of the US vehicles to Canada it’s at an historical low hopefully Canadians will keep it that way the US can keep all their garbage

  4. Smith
    October 19, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    As if the strike will keep you employed! It will just hasten the sale of Stellantis, and then your temporary layoff with become permanent. That what you want?
    Why not just pivot like every other savvy business does and switch to making the armored vehicles? Seems like it’s that or a complete closure of the plant. Only an idiot will push for a strike now.

  5. Dave
    October 19, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    They produce garbage anyway so it will be no big loss

  6. RJ
    October 19, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    Yeah, this seems like a good decision. What are the odds Stellantis doesn’t immediately close the plant? They’re probably looking for an excuse to move south, unfortunately. The union gave them one.

  7. Zane
    October 19, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    Welcum to cunada, land of opportunity! Bring your hundred relatives! Land of milk and honey!

  8. Bill
    October 19, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Sure, unions don’t understand or believe in business reality. Demand more and make it easier for them to move to the US. Keep Trump happy.

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Economy

Stellantis workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted October 19, 2026 11:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Egregious behavior:’ Brampton mayor, auto workers outraged as Stellantis decides to sell Brampton assembly plant'
‘Egregious behavior:’ Brampton mayor, auto workers outraged as Stellantis decides to sell Brampton assembly plant
Automaker Stellantis has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell its assembly plant in Brampton to a Canadian company that makes armored vehicles. The move comes as workers at the plant remain on temporary lay-off, and multiple governments question why Stellantis took federal subsidies with a promise to boost Canadian production -- only to move it to the US. Global Toronto's Noor Ra'fat has the latest – Sep 12, 2026
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Stellantis workers across Canada have delivered their union a strong strike mandate as talks have stalled between its bargaining committee and the company.

Unifor said Monday that 97.3 per cent of members who participated in a vote over the weekend are in favour of authorizing a strike if needed.

“Unifor members at Stellantis understand how difficult negotiations with the company have been and gave an overwhelming mandate to support their bargaining committee,” said Lana Payne, president of Unifor National, in a statement.

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“Our members are united in their determination to reach a fair agreement with Stellantis that protects jobs for Canadian autoworkers,” she said.

Unifor, which represents more than 9,000 Stellantis workers, said over the weekend that a potential strike action remains a last resort and it hopes to still reach a deal.

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But bargaining is at an impasse with the automaker after the company announced it planned to sell its Brampton assembly plan to Roshel, a defence contractor.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the plant when it stopped operations in 2023. Stellantis has argued that keeping the plant no longer made sense for its business, but that selling could support future workers.

While striking is a last resort, Unifor said “we will not back down and accept a deal that weakens Stellantis’ footprint within Canada’s auto industry due to broken commitments.”

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