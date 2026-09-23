‘Nothing can ever really bring justice’: Family speaks after guilty plea in Esther Jones homicide

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The family of a Nova Scotia woman who was the victim of a homicide two years ago says the discovery of her remains still doesn’t bring closure.

They face another long road ahead as they plan to fight to keep Esther Jones’ killer behind bars.

“Nothing can ever really bring justice for a brutal murder of my little sister,” said Judy Uhlman.

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Jones, 55, was reported missing from Torbrook, N.S., in Annapolis County, on Sept. 2, 2024, and was last seen at the Kingston Bible College in Greenwood two days earlier.

On Sept. 13, 2024, RCMP revealed that their investigation into Jones’ disappearance had identified enough information to lay a charge of first-degree murder against Dale Allen Toole.

Earlier this month, Toole pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

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Jones’ remains were found on Sept. 9 in a wooded area in Cloud Lake, south of Greenwood, N.S.

Now, Jones’ 13 brothers and sisters, as well as their families, are trying to keep her memory at the forefront.

“The older she got, I think the kinder she was in looking out for people,” said Uhlman.

For more on this story, watch the video above.