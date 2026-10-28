Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick introduces legislation to crack down on copper wire theft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 11:32 am
1 min read
Copper wire scraps are seen at the Nexans copper production facility Friday, April 12, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Copper wire scraps are seen at the Nexans copper production facility Friday, April 12, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick is planning to crack down on copper wire theft.

The Liberal government says it is moving to restrict the sale of copper wire to licensed salvage dealers.

Proposed changes to the province’s Salvage Dealers Licensing Act would only allow people lawfully entitled to possess and dispose of the wire to sell it.

Sellers would have to provide photo identification and there would be a 48-hour buffer on payments.

The government says telecommunications and electricity companies are reporting increased incidents of theft that can lead to phone, internet and electricity outages.

Click to play video: 'Telecommunications companies look for help from Bill C-14 to combat copper wire thefts'
Telecommunications companies look for help from Bill C-14 to combat copper wire thefts

The province’s public safety minister Robert Gauvin says New Brunswickers should be able to count on their connections.

Story continues below advertisement

“Making it harder for people to sell stolen copper is one way we can protect the infrastructure we rely on and keep working toward more reliable cell coverage across the province,” Gauvin said in a statement.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The copper theft legislation was among six bills tabled by Premier Susan Holt’s Liberal government on Tuesday.

Another bill proposes new rules the Liberals say will address the potential misuse of non-disclosure agreements.

Provincial Justice Minister Robert McKee said in a statement that NDAs are being used more frequently and are often used to hide harmful behaviour.

The government says changes would ensure people signing NDAs understand their rights.

Another bill would allow the government to regulate online casinos. A news release says the idea was proposed by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

Finance Minister René Legacy says the proposed updates to the Gaming Control Act would allow the province to keep up with how gaming is changing.

“These updates will ensure that new gaming options are developed responsibly and continue to meet the needs of players in a safe and regulated way,” he said in a statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices