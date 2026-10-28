New Brunswick introduces legislation to crack down on copper wire theft

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New Brunswick is planning to crack down on copper wire theft.

The Liberal government says it is moving to restrict the sale of copper wire to licensed salvage dealers.

Proposed changes to the province’s Salvage Dealers Licensing Act would only allow people lawfully entitled to possess and dispose of the wire to sell it.

Sellers would have to provide photo identification and there would be a 48-hour buffer on payments.

The government says telecommunications and electricity companies are reporting increased incidents of theft that can lead to phone, internet and electricity outages.

2:09 Telecommunications companies look for help from Bill C-14 to combat copper wire thefts

The province’s public safety minister Robert Gauvin says New Brunswickers should be able to count on their connections.

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“Making it harder for people to sell stolen copper is one way we can protect the infrastructure we rely on and keep working toward more reliable cell coverage across the province,” Gauvin said in a statement.

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The copper theft legislation was among six bills tabled by Premier Susan Holt’s Liberal government on Tuesday.

Another bill proposes new rules the Liberals say will address the potential misuse of non-disclosure agreements.

Provincial Justice Minister Robert McKee said in a statement that NDAs are being used more frequently and are often used to hide harmful behaviour.

The government says changes would ensure people signing NDAs understand their rights.

Another bill would allow the government to regulate online casinos. A news release says the idea was proposed by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

Finance Minister René Legacy says the proposed updates to the Gaming Control Act would allow the province to keep up with how gaming is changing.

“These updates will ensure that new gaming options are developed responsibly and continue to meet the needs of players in a safe and regulated way,” he said in a statement.