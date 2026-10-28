Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Me
    October 28, 2026 at 11:30 am

    That family is a bunch of troublemakers.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s brother says police had time to see she wasn’t dangerous

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 11:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet'
SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
WATCH: SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet – Aug 26, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s brother told a coroner’s inquest into her death Wednesday that the police officers who responded to reports of a fight involving knives had time to see that neither she nor her family members were a threat once they arrived at the scene.

Reece Korchinski previously testified that the five police officers called to the family’s west-end Toronto home in the late afternoon of May 27, 2020, treated his sister like a suspect and took an “aggressive” tone toward her.

Korchinski said today that while he understood that police had received information about a fight and knives and some injuries, the officers had the opportunity to assess the situation directly and see that neither he, his sister or their mother posed a risk.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Under questioning from a lawyer representing the police union, he said the officers would have seen that the dispute was over by the time they arrived and should have let his sister go into the apartment alone instead of going in with her.

Story continues below advertisement

Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death from the apartment’s 24th-floor balcony while police were in the unit.

The inquest has heard that she had a history of seizures from epilepsy, often followed by confusion and aggressive behaviour, and had experienced two seizures that day.

Korchinski-Paquet, her brother and their mother all called 911 to report a fight that day, and each mentioned her diagnosis and seizures on the calls.

Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, testified that she called 911 hoping that police would take her daughter to Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

On Tuesday, Beals said she now feels police should not be involved in incidents involving people experiencing a crisis.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices