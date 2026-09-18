Remains of Esther Jones recovered two years after homicide

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Police in Nova Scotia say the remains of Esther Jones, who was the victim of a homicide, have been recovered two years after her death.

Dale Allen Toole, 56, was initially charged with first-degree murder in her death, but her body had never been found. Earlier this month, Toole pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

RCMP say the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit located the remains in a wooded area in Cloud Lake, south of Greenwood, N.S., on Sept. 9.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has since confirmed they belong to Jones, RCMP added.

1:52 Esther Jones’ family speak out at first court appearance of man charged in death

The 55-year-old music teacher was reported missing from Torbrook, N.S., in Annapolis County, on Sept. 2, 2024, and was last seen at the Kingston Bible College in Greenwood two days earlier.

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On Sept. 13, 2024, RCMP revealed that their investigation into Jones’ disappearance had identified enough information to lay a charge of first-degree murder against Toole.

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Toole had been detained by American authorities at the Houston airport, just before attempting to board a plane to Mexico. He was returned to Canada and arrested upon arrival in Toronto.

At Toole’s first court appearance in September 2024, Jones’ friends and family showed up to share their memories of her and to show support for her family.

“I want her to be remembered as the kind, loving, sweet sister and community member that she was. Where she was forever trying to make somebody else’s life better,” her sister, Margery Parker, told Global News at the time.

Cpl. Mike Robinson, a spokesperson for the major crime unit, said investigators hope the recovery will bring a sense of closure.

“The dedication and perseverance of the investigative team, together with the support of our policing partners, were instrumental in advancing this investigation,” he said in a news release.

“We’re grateful to Esther’s family and the community for their support throughout the investigation and court process. We hope this recovery provides answers to outstanding questions and helps bring a measure of closure and healing to those closest to Esther.”

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Toole is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 16.