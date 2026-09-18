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4 comments

  1. Artificial Inteligence
    September 18, 2026 at 2:46 pm

    Soveriegin wealth fund, I think Eby meant to say New World Order in Canada especially in BC

  2. JP
    September 18, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    The Liberals/NDP have held power for the last decade, and it is time for a change. If you are unhappy with the state of our cities, voting for a different party might be the only way to see real improvement. Watching a continuous stream of new third parties pop up just to split the vote is getting stale. News clips are on repeat year after year. Time for a big change.

  3. Anonymous
    September 18, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    And you can do a better job, cocsucker concerned

  4. Concerned
    September 18, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    Will Eby promise another $1,000 to everyone only to cancel it after he won?

    Any true B.C. resident (especially landowners) will not vote for this snake.

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Politics

B.C. pauses planned provincial sales tax expansion

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 1:49 pm
1 min read
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B.C. Premier David Eby announced on Friday that the province is delaying the planned expansion of the provincial sales tax (PST) to professional services.

In May, the government announced its plan to expand the provincial sales tax to include a long list of professional services, including security and accounting.

At his speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on Friday, Eby said they are delaying the planned expansion until the province is clear of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“We hope that this change helps you manage your expenses as well in these uncertain times,” Eby said.

“We’re taking additional steps to support business to make sure that we are assisting them in finding new customers and new markets.”

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Eby also announced that the province will be investing an additional $75 million to expand business support programs in the province.

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Two weeks ago, Eby said he was busy preparing for the fall session, but on Wednesday he raised speculation about a fall election.

“We have a one-vote majority, so we’re election-ready as the NDP,” Eby said.

“Elections BC should be election-ready.”

New data from Angus Reid on Thursday showed the NDP at 41 per cent, which is four points ahead of the BC Conservatives, with the BC Greens sitting at 13 per cent.

However, 47 per cent say the NDP is doing a bad or very bad job, while 39 per cent disagree.

Click to play video: 'New poll finds possible snap provincial election might be a close race'
New poll finds possible snap provincial election might be a close race

The president of the UBCM is urging Eby not to call any elections until after municipal elections conclude on Oct. 17.

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“We call on the premier to respect the law and respect the integrity of the local election process that only happens once every four years,” Cori Ramsay said on Thursday.

“It’s time to hit pause and put British Columbians first.”

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