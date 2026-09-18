B.C. pauses planned provincial sales tax expansion

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby announced on Friday that the province is delaying the planned expansion of the provincial sales tax (PST) to professional services.

In May, the government announced its plan to expand the provincial sales tax to include a long list of professional services, including security and accounting.

At his speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on Friday, Eby said they are delaying the planned expansion until the province is clear of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“We hope that this change helps you manage your expenses as well in these uncertain times,” Eby said.

“We’re taking additional steps to support business to make sure that we are assisting them in finding new customers and new markets.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Eby also announced that the province will be investing an additional $75 million to expand business support programs in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Two weeks ago, Eby said he was busy preparing for the fall session, but on Wednesday he raised speculation about a fall election.

“We have a one-vote majority, so we’re election-ready as the NDP,” Eby said.

“Elections BC should be election-ready.”

New data from Angus Reid on Thursday showed the NDP at 41 per cent, which is four points ahead of the BC Conservatives, with the BC Greens sitting at 13 per cent.

However, 47 per cent say the NDP is doing a bad or very bad job, while 39 per cent disagree.

2:12 New poll finds possible snap provincial election might be a close race

The president of the UBCM is urging Eby not to call any elections until after municipal elections conclude on Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“We call on the premier to respect the law and respect the integrity of the local election process that only happens once every four years,” Cori Ramsay said on Thursday.

“It’s time to hit pause and put British Columbians first.”