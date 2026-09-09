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Canada

B.C. forestry industry says it’s at ‘breaking point’ in letter to Eby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
Lumber awaiting shipment is seen stacked at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Lumber awaiting shipment is seen stacked at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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British Columbia forestry groups have written to Premier David Eby saying the industry is at a “breaking point” and calling for urgent action to address challenges ranging from provincial permitting delays to U.S. tariffs.

The letter is co-authored by groups representing contractors, manufacturers, unions and others dependent on forestry, including the BC Council of Forest Industries, BC First Nations Forestry Council and the Truck Loggers Association.

The groups acknowledge that international trade pressures are beyond the premier’s control, but say many challenges are “homegrown.”

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The letter asks Eby to take swift action to form a crisis group with a mandate to cut costs, remove regulatory barriers and get economically viable wood moving.

The groups say the group should be led by Eby’s office and bring together senior government decision makers and representatives from across the sector.

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The letter also asks Eby to increase B.C.’s economically viable harvest to 45 million cubic metres annually, up from a current projection of 29 million cubic metres.

The province had issued an update on Aug. 27 saying it was exploring what it described as a working forest landscape model and identify areas where logging will be prioritized with the aim of reaching the target of 45 million cubic metres.

B.C. has seen mill closures in recent years, with Domtar announcing last month it was shuttering its Howe Sound pulp mill along with a chipping facility in the region.

“B.C. companies cannot control U.S. trade policy. But British Columbia can control many of the costs, regulations, policies, permitting processes and fibre-access decisions that determine whether those companies survive it,” the letter says.

“While international trade pressures are beyond the province’s direct control, many of the conditions determining whether B.C. companies can continue operating are not.”

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