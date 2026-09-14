2 men dead in separate hikes in Banff National Park: RCMP

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Mounties in Alberta say two people died during separate hikes in Banff National Park last week.

Sgt. Susan Richter, the Lake Louise RCMP detachment’s commander, says relatives of a 24-year-old man reported him missing on Wednesday after his satellite tracker stopped moving.

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Richter says a Parks Canada crew in a helicopter found him dead on the same day near Recondite Peak in the national park.

She says the man worked as a hiking guide but was off-duty at the time of his death, and he was found with climbing equipment and a helmet.

RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Calgary was then found dead on Saturday near the Beehive Mountain.

Richter says the man was hiking with his friends and later separated from them before he was found dead.