Man in his 40s dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in Langley

A man in his 40s has died following a targeted shooting in Langley.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in and has taken over the case.
Langley RCMP first responded to a report of shots being fired at 11:34 p.m. on Tuesday in the 5400 block of Brydon Crescent.
First responders found a man in medical distress, but despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.
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The victim’s name is not being released as family notifications are ongoing, IHIT said in a release.
The homicide team said that while the investigation is in its early stages, they believe it was a targeted shooting limited to a single unit in a multi-dwelling building.
“Investigators are expected to be in the area for some time as a fulsome scene examination is underway,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement.
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“Investigators are canvassing door-to-door for video and witnesses, and it is important for anyone with information to contact IHIT right away.”
IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area of the 5400 block of Brydon Crescent on May 26, 2026, between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.
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