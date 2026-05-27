3 suspects arrested in 2022 daylight killing in Montreal’s Saint-Léonard

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Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a 2022 daytime fatal shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Léonard borough, police said Wednesday.

The Montreal police major crimes unit said the arrests were carried out earlier in the day in Terrebonne, Mascouche and L’Épiphanie.

Police identified the suspects as Patrick Robert, 52, Michel Duci, 56, and André Carrier, 58. All three remain in custody appeared by videoconference Wednesday afternoon to face first-degree murder charges.

The arrests come four years after a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle at the entrance of a car wash on Metropolitain Boulevard.

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Police said the shooting happened on April 12, 2022, at around 10:40 a.m. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found burned in the same area.

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The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and died shortly afterward. The killing marked the sixth homicide on the Island of Montreal that year.

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Investigators say numerous steps were taken over the past four years to solve the case, which they believe is linked to organized crime. Searches were conducted at residences associated with the suspects, and a completed investigation file was submitted to prosecutors.

Police say evidence gathered during the probe will be presented in court.

Authorities say combating gun violence remains a priority and are urging anyone with information to contact 911 or provide anonymous tips to Info-Crime Montréal.