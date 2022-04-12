Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate after shooting in city’s east end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 11:59 am
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a man is in hospital in critical condition after a brazen daylight shooting in the city’s east end Tuesday.

The victim was shot near the intersection of Métropolitain and Lacordaire boulevards around 10:30 a.m. in the St-Léonard borough.

“From the first info that we have, at least one suspect approached the victim and fired shots in his direction,” police spokesperson Manuel Couture said, adding several calls were placed to 911.

Read more: Quebec government to create police unit to fight Montreal’s rising gun violence

The man suffered injuries to his upper body and he was rushed to hospital. His identity is not yet known.

Couture said a suspect fled the scene. A car possibly used by the suspect was found on fire not far from the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police have blocked off the area to traffic as investigators try to determine what happened.

