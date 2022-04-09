Montreal woman dies after stabbing; city’s 5th homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year following the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s Saturday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said officers were called at around 7 p.m. on Friday to reports of a woman being stabbed inside an apartment building on Aylwin Street, near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with injuries to her upper body possibly caused by a sharp object.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Investigators have yet to identify the victim.

A 32-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to hospital for evaluation.

He is expected to meet with investigators during the day on Saturday.

Police have not released any details on the relationship, if any, between the man and the woman.