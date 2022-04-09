Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal woman dies after stabbing; city’s 5th homicide of 2022

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 10:58 am
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year following the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s Saturday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said officers were called at around 7 p.m. on Friday to reports of a woman being stabbed inside an apartment building on Aylwin Street, near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Read more: Police investigating after teen stabbed near Montreal high school

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with injuries to her upper body possibly caused by a sharp object.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Read more: Montreal man faces attempted murder charges after online transaction goes wrong

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have yet to identify the victim.

Trending Stories

A 32-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to hospital for evaluation.

Read more: Man serving life sentence for vicious killing of Montreal teen granted supervised outings

He is expected to meet with investigators during the day on Saturday.

Police have not released any details on the relationship, if any, between the man and the woman.

Click to play video: 'Quebec invests $20M to help violent men after spate of femicides' Quebec invests $20M to help violent men after spate of femicides
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagfatal stabbing tagmontreal stabbing tagFemicide tagwoman killed tagMercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tagHoma stabbing tagMontreal homicide 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers