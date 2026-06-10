Police investigating deaths of woman and child in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating the deaths of two people in the northeast community of Temple.
Police said just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers were asked to check on the welfare of the people in a home in the 100 block of Templegreen Place, N.E.
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When they entered the home, they discovered a woman in her 40s and a child under the age of 10, who were both dead.
While the investigation into the deaths is in its early stages, police said at this time they do not believe there is an outstanding suspect.
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Investigators are continuing to speak with neighbours and are asking anyone who may have information about the deaths to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
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