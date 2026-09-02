‘Below Deck’ star Nathan Gallagher wanted on warrant for missing court

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher after Australian police said he missed a scheduled court appearance for charges of assault and choking on Tuesday.

The New South Wales Police released a photo of Gallagher’s mug shot on Tuesday and confirmed that a warrant has been issued for the 28-year-old reality TV star’s arrest.

“Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately,” police wrote.

5:44 All aboard: Catching up with ‘Below Deck’ star Captain Lee

In a separate post, the New South Wales Police wrote, “Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants in Sydney’s north west. Nathan Gallagher, aged 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Nathan is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 165cm tall, with a medium build. He is known to frequent the Ermington and Melrose Park areas. Nathan is believed to be offshore,” police added.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gallagher was first arrested in December 2025 following an alleged domestic violence incident involving a 29-year-old woman that reportedly took place on Dec. 27 at a Sydney apartment complex.

Rolling Stone reports that a local court found that Gallagher suffocated and choked his former partner at their Australian home in December last year.

“Gallagher used one hand to cover the mouth and nose of Ms Cameron,” a document submitted by police stated, viewed by Rolling Stone. “Ms Cameron has tried to pull away, however Gallagher persisted and continued to cover her mouth, causing the victim to be unable to breathe at certain times.”

When Cameron elbowed Gallagher in response, he “placed both of his hands around Ms Cameron’s neck, applying enough pressure which made her unable to breathe,” according to the document.

He was charged with three offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.

Global News has not independently viewed the documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Gallagher was due in Burwood Local Court on Tuesday to contest the charges but failed to appear.

Burwood Judge Janine Lacy issued the warrant due to “the serious nature of the offences” and revealed that Gallagher had left the country and is “currently overseas,” according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The offences themselves are very serious, with significant maximum penalties, in the context of them being domestic violence committed within the home,” Lacy said, according to the outlet.

Gallagher was convicted of all charges by the judge, according to court documents viewed by Nine.Com.Au.

4:28 Captain Sandy Yawn previews ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6

On Aug. 27, Gallagher addressed the reports of his charges in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

The superyacht bosun said that “what has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation.”

“I have contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records, which I believe provide important context and show events that have not been publicly reported. I am willing to provide the relevant footage so that you can make your own assessment of what it shows,” Gallagher added.

He went on to say that he has “made mistakes” and will “take responsibility for my own actions.”

“But I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it,” he said.