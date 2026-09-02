George Clooney calls out Pete Hegseth for mocking Canadian military cadets

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20 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:23 pm

    George Clooney has 30 days to report for military duty or again be declared the Biggest Democrat Sissyboy after Pete Butigeg.

  2. Yawn
    September 2, 2026 at 4:13 pm

    George Clooney is an idiot actor. Only idiot liberals care what he thinks of.

  3. Canadian
    September 2, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    @Dan Hunter. Maybe learn the difference between pour and pore. I feel sorry for Americans level of literacy.

  4. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    @Dan Hunter. Sorry that Americans feel hate. The hate though is not only in Canada, its universal. Go on to a European (Europe is a continent) news site or the UK, and you’ll see your country is universally reviled. But of course you blame Canada for the world hating the USA!

  5. Kittygirl9210
    September 2, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    Well Dan you and 6he person who decided to call the cadit a fa….p have to be the most unsophisticated illiterate human being. Say anything about our cadets or if anybody stuck up for us. Says a lot about you and what I’m seeing is he must be a Maga American. I understand cadets. He’s our teenage kids that are helping out in times of need in our community. You have no right talking about people the way they are and how they live their lives. You must have nothing in yours. I feel sorry for you. Actually I don’t

  6. Not dan hunter
    September 2, 2026 at 3:55 pm

    @Dan Hunter. You say Canadians are obsessed yet you have commented many many times on this site. Typical american-do as I say, not as I do.

  7. A commenter
    September 2, 2026 at 3:54 pm

    How about some real news, like how Zelensky just threatened to shoot down civilian airliners in Russia, or how two Ukrainian intelligence groups just had a shootout in Kiev.

  8. Les
    September 2, 2026 at 3:52 pm

    Prior to the republicans backing Trump, I thought they had better candidates than him. That being said, they probably wouldn’t have won due to their name. Besides, the democrats are not running anyone that could compete with them for POTUS. I mean, there are democratic senators backing Harris and AOC, and they’re both campaigning on shutting down the senate. You can’t make this lunacy up!

  9. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Don’t worry Pete… we mock them too.

  10. Jake
    September 2, 2026 at 3:45 pm

    A democrat actor who pretends to be someone else. What’s the medias fixation on people who play pretend ?

  11. Dan Hunter
    September 2, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    Does Canadian media pore over left wing American media to find material to delight their readers ? Americans don’t care what celebrities say. They have less education than the average American. Almost all left high school for the stage but their narcissism prods them to think they are smart enough to advise others. This negotiation will be settled, but Americans will remember the level of hostility and toxicity emanating from Canadians. Look in the mirror. Your pathetic performance over the last ten years is due to your voting for the Liberal Party, and out of blind hatred, you did it again !!

  12. Crusader
    September 2, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    @Crusader. If you were functionally literate, you would know these are cadets. It’s sad how uneducated Americans are. Crusade on!

  13. Crusader
    September 2, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Hegseth was just pointing out what fat pigs the Canadian soldiers are…

  14. JANINE GRACE
    September 2, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    All small, weak men take great delight in running anyone down. Hegseth is a classic example of a very small weak man

  15. Don Sukkau
    September 2, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    Who cares what George Clooney says. He is an actor.

  16. Amerika s*cks Canadian c*ck.
    September 2, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    Pete Hegseth has a problem in his brain. I believe half is missing. Same with all the MAGAts who support him and Trump.

  17. Mark G
    September 2, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    @Incontinentia buckets. So you support Hegseth bullying teenage girls? Nice. Says a lot about you.

  18. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    Of course the supporters of MAGA and Trump like incontinence and Henry have to support Hegseth BULLYING teenage girls. Sure you’re proud of your position.

  19. Incontinentia Buckets
    September 2, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    Because George Clooney matters

  20. Henry
    September 2, 2026 at 3:02 pm

    Clooney the guy that said Biden was sane ! Who cares

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George Clooney calls out Pete Hegseth for mocking Canadian military cadets

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 2:49 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump administration continues to insult Canadian military'
Trump administration continues to insult Canadian military
Canadian soldiers have fought and died alongside Americans in five major conflicts spanning decades, yet the Trump administration continues to insult Canada’s military.
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Actor George Clooney is calling out U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his recent comments mocking two female Canadian military cadets.

On Monday, Hegseth posted an image of two female cadets at a British Columbia training centre with the words “this is real” and a Canadian flag.

Clooney said he was “ashamed” of Hegseth’s post while attending the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, where he received a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the opening ceremony.

Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada’s decision to walk away from U.S. trade talks wasn’t about any one issue'
Carney says Canada’s decision to walk away from U.S. trade talks wasn’t about any one issue

“The idea that cruelty is the base — that being cruel and unkind is part of the fun of all of this,” Clooney told reporters. “You see what the secretary of defense just tweeted out a picture about women in the military in Canada, and you’re going, ‘What’s wrong with you? Where’s the sense of decency in all of this?’

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“And I’m ashamed of all of that, but we will get through it, and we will come out better on the other side.”

The 65-year-old actor also spoke about U.S. politics and the direction of the country under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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“I’m always very optimistic about things,” he said. “We’re at a moment in time that’s unfortunate…. That’s an understatement. I do believe that we’re going to get through all of this. I’m old enough to have been through 1968 in the States when every city in the United States was set on fire, and we lost Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy in the same year. There was tons of violence. The capital was surrounded with tanks. We’ve had some other difficult times, but this is one of them,” Clooney said.

He also suggested that the midterm elections in November could restore “some normalcy” to the United States.

“There’s a great word, kakistocracy, which is a country run by the least qualified people. I think maybe we have a kakistocracy right now, but we’ll get through it, and we will have an election in November that should be a check and balance, and then in 2028, with any luck, we’ll have some restoration into some normalcy,” he added.

Clooney is not the only person who has spoken out following Hegseth’s post on X.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney said the message was “beneath their office.”

“When the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade and stop trying to be tough, and start being serious about having those discussions, we can have those discussions,” Carney said of U.S.-Canada trade talks. “It’s not constructive, but that’s their democracy.”

Click to play video: 'Carney says U.S. should ‘stop throwing shade’ amid escalating trade dispute'
Carney says U.S. should ‘stop throwing shade’ amid escalating trade dispute

British Columbia Premier David Eby also responded, calling Hegseth’s post “an embarrassment” and saying that he was looking at the remarks in the context of the U.S.’s war in Iran, calling it “a war that was supposed to be over in a few days.”

“To think that in that context the elected leadership of the military has decided to attack cadets who have volunteered to serve their country selflessly as part of a military that has been an ally to the United States for generations, it tells you everything you need to know about the amateur hour.”

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Defence Minister David McGuinty also said the recent social media post from Hegseth was “below the dignity of the office he holds.”

When asked about the backlash stemming from Hegseth’s post on Tuesday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Jacob Bliss told The Canadian Press, “The X post speaks for itself.”

The Army Cadet League of Canada took to Facebook to speak out following Hegseth’s post, writing, “The Army Cadet League of Canada stands firmly behind cadets, adult staff, volunteers, and officers who dedicate their time to building stronger communities and developing the next generation of Canadian leaders.”

“The Canadian Cadet Programs provide world-class leadership, citizenship, and physical fitness opportunities to tens of thousands of young Canadians across the country, completely free of barrier. The dedicated officers of the Cadet Organizations Administration and Training Service and civilian volunteers go above and beyond every day to mentor, educate, and celebrate the genuine achievements of these young people,” the statement continued.

“The safety, dignity, and well-being of our members, cadet leaders, and especially cadets is our highest priority. We strongly condemn any online harassment, or mockery of cadets’ achievements. Directing derogatory commentary toward youth who are actively working to better themselves and serve their communities is unacceptable.”

“We remain immensely proud of cadets and the leaders who support them, and we will continue to champion their hard work, resilience, and service to Canada,” the statement concluded, adding the hashtag #NoPlaceForHate.

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— with files from Global News’ Alex Boutilier

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