Pentagon defends Pete Hegseth’s X post targeting Canadian cadets

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


13 comments

  1. NV
    September 1, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    Coming from an alcoholic

  2. Ben
    September 1, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    Imagine being a little girl and reading Anon’s comment. People are so cruel.

  3. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 1:57 pm

    Annoying PP
    September 1, 2026 at 1:37 pm
    Both these chick’s could out lift Hegseth. Did you see the video of him trying to train with the Marines. His little chicken wings just a flapping, a lot like his gums.

    Bahahaha. He’s a joke

    You’re a joke! Pete was benching 315 with ease.

  4. Ben
    September 1, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    @Anon at 137 pm. Your views are embarrassing.

  5. Ben
    September 1, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    @anon at 137 pm. My genuine hope is that by the time my children grow up, opinions like yours which are prehistoric and backwards will have died out. The world is moving forward and you should try to keep up.

  6. Gord Hasay
    September 1, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    What a lowlife, picking on kids that are contributing to society.

  7. anon
    September 1, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    Why are we not being shown the picture in question?
    Because it’s embarrassing. One woman must weigh over 250 pounds and the other, well… I couldn’t tell whether it was male or female.

  8. Annoying PP
    September 1, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    Both these chick’s could out lift Hegseth. Did you see the video of him trying to train with the Marines. His little chicken wings just a flapping, a lot like his gums.

    Bahahaha. He’s a joke

  9. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Liberals losing their minds over the dumbest things will never not be amusing.
    Some republican could post a photo of a rock, and they would probably get some death threats. Liberals are all unhinged and erratic. Scary times..

  10. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Petey trying to compensate for his tiny pecker.

  11. Dennis Brady
    September 1, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Real Canadians are embarrassed, liberals think its normal.

  12. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    Hegseth it’s just another POS that the world doesn’t care about

  13. Dumb Hegseth maggot.
    September 1, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    These maggots are so predictable and immature. They’re way worse than any child I’ve ever met. Grow up.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Pentagon defends Pete Hegseth’s X post targeting Canadian cadets

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2026 12:18 pm
1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. View image in full screen
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Pentagon is standing behind a controversial social media post by U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about a Canadian cadet program.

On Monday, Hegseth posted an image from the Cadet Training Centre in Vernon, B.C., showing two young women in uniform with the caption “this is real” alongside a Canadian flag.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The post triggered massive backlash online, with some saying it was unfair to target the youth program in an attempt to disparage both the Canadian Armed Forces and the appearance of some of the women serving in the cadet program.

Asked about the backlash Tuesday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Jacob Bliss says “the X post speaks for itself.”

When asked by reporters in Ottawa Tuesday about the post from Hegseth, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the message was “beneath their office.”

Story continues below advertisement

The post comes amid increased tensions between Canada and the United States after trade talks broke down last month.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices