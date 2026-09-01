Pentagon defends Pete Hegseth’s X post targeting Canadian cadets

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The Pentagon is standing behind a controversial social media post by U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about a Canadian cadet program.

On Monday, Hegseth posted an image from the Cadet Training Centre in Vernon, B.C., showing two young women in uniform with the caption “this is real” alongside a Canadian flag.

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The post triggered massive backlash online, with some saying it was unfair to target the youth program in an attempt to disparage both the Canadian Armed Forces and the appearance of some of the women serving in the cadet program.

Asked about the backlash Tuesday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Jacob Bliss says “the X post speaks for itself.”

When asked by reporters in Ottawa Tuesday about the post from Hegseth, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the message was “beneath their office.”

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The post comes amid increased tensions between Canada and the United States after trade talks broke down last month.