‘We’re not at war with Canada,’ U.S. treasury secretary says

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81 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 6:28 pm

    Just another MAGA mouthpiece over parroting his orange master’s garbage! ‘Shocking’, lol!

  2. GIGGS CATHY
    August 31, 2026 at 6:21 pm

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  3. JP
    August 31, 2026 at 6:07 pm

    75% of our trade goes to the states. To find a mutually agreeable solution is far easier than what is being presented. Who should we increase our trade with? The guys who would oppose China, like how idiotic is this debate. Canada is feeling the brunt of unacceptable spending on protecting itself. Militarily, in trade and in spending limits. Prime example, said we would spend 3% of GDP on Military more than 6 years ago and it dropped to 1%. Now that your biggest trading partner is calling you out on it, you go elsewhere to spend. Lowest IQ people elected.

  4. Right Here
    August 31, 2026 at 5:53 pm

    @Timmy
    Your mommy is calling you home. I think it’s time for you to bend over for her boyfriend again.

  5. Vinny
    August 31, 2026 at 5:49 pm

    Doug Fraud signed over many contracts to US companies and keeps attacking our unions. Mini trump is helping America destroy us from within.

  6. Fred
    August 31, 2026 at 5:43 pm

    Canadians are at war with America. No to purchasing any military deals with America. I am all good with either Germany or South Korean tanks and planes. Bessent, you can shove your American made submarines up your own a$$.

  7. June Moon
    August 31, 2026 at 5:13 pm

    Doug Ford and Carney are the most embarrassing and incompetent leaders in the Western world.

  8. El Farko
    August 31, 2026 at 5:09 pm

    It’s pretty apt how “I’m bigger than you, give me your lunch money” is the trade policy of a guy whose pastime of choice is forcing himself on children

  9. Mark S
    August 31, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    This clown is as delusional as his boss.

  10. Vern
    August 31, 2026 at 5:01 pm

    You aren’t? Could’ve fooled me, friends don’t insult, threaten and block other friends

  11. Fock lib scumbags
    August 31, 2026 at 4:57 pm

    Trumpmeister shat in clownys mouth

  12. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    It is not a war and never was…
    It is just Liberal rhetoric.

  13. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 4:45 pm

    Pompus motherfcker, I hate this Bessent creep.

  14. MSGH
    August 31, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    “a political shouting match”?

    Trump and Bessent are the only ones shouting.

  15. Peter Dean
    August 31, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    The older generation knows what’s better for the country and how to deal with bullies.

  16. Bob's your uncle
    August 31, 2026 at 4:19 pm

    ..The facts are trump is a liar. Full Stop. Not an opinions but a daily demonstratable fact. Bessent is simply a trump fingerpuppet and will parrot whatever lie he is told to. trump tried to pull last minute changes in the last negotiations that have blown up in his orange face politically and then lied about it all. How can Canada sign any deals with someone who has no integrity, morals or credibility?

  17. Nicholas
    August 31, 2026 at 4:12 pm

    War is the continuation of politics, and politics is the continuation of economics.
    Dollars can kill as effectively as bullets.

  18. Timmy
    August 31, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    Hope to see you lib maggots on battlefield one day, always wondered what a bazooka would do ….

  19. Jan Dixon
    August 31, 2026 at 4:07 pm

    Lard Ford says he will shut off power to USA as to be Elbows Up. What he doesn’t state is Ontario brings in power from the USA during the cold winter months.

  20. me again
    August 31, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    oh but you are.

  21. bwana4zulu
    August 31, 2026 at 3:58 pm

    And one would trust Bessent, another corrupt official in Trump’s administration!? Not on your life!

  22. Canada forevermore
    August 31, 2026 at 3:53 pm

    Yes we are….I now despise the americans…

  23. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Canada has Oil, potash, critical minerals, lumber…..oh, and lots of fresh water that the US west needs as it dries up like a prune. Yep, many cards to play…..but but, not according to MAGAcons, lol!

  24. Lazy Canadian
    August 31, 2026 at 3:45 pm

    When Carney was at Harvard he loved America. Still does. Ask his kids living there.

  25. USA not OK
    August 31, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    Sure.. not at war, they just have their boot on our neck and want Canada to sumbit to all of their unreasonable bullying demands, that’s all. Sort of like mobsters.

  26. David Ponte
    August 31, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    Canadians hold no cards at all. Ford acts tough but takes no action. Typical Liberal.

  27. TO H*LL WITH AMERICA!
    August 31, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    F*CK THE UAS ALL TO H*LL! I hope the damn country burns like it has made so many others burn. Time for the USA to be blasted just like it HAS DONE SO MANY OTHERS.. F*CK THE YANKEES!

  28. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 3:31 pm

    Keep sucking MAGAt holes Con traitors!

  29. Fred Trump
    August 31, 2026 at 3:31 pm

    Precisely the kind of arrogant, ignorant, obtuse response you would expect from this American administration. Morally, ethically bankrupt sycophants with zero integrity, who pretend they know, or care, what’s in Canada’s best interest.

  30. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    Americans are laughing at us because Canadians are acting like butthurt children throwing a temper tantrum.
    Why didn’t they include his joke about attacking the US with the 2 subs from the West Edmonton Mall?

  31. Glen2
    August 31, 2026 at 3:27 pm

    Liars!!

  32. Tom Mulcair
    August 31, 2026 at 3:24 pm

    Keep sucking carnhole ya lib maggots!

  33. Crusader
    August 31, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    Bessent is correct when he says Carnival is not doing what is best for Canada. Carnival is doing what is best for himself, we will see if he can hold onto his majority…

  34. KarnHey
    August 31, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    canadian military, canoes and slingshots! So friggin funny 🤣

  35. God bless americant
    August 31, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    We don’t need weapons of mass destruction. We Canadians like to use our bare hands, look em in the eye..

  36. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    Desperate MAGAcons polluting this thread once again with their garbage, lol! Don’t like Canada, move to the swamp south of the border already.

  37. Carney kids from the US
    August 31, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    @doris How is Iran winning? Leaders dead. Navy destroyed. Air force destroyed. Country looks like the surface of the moon. US bombing at will and the greatest Navy in the world has a blockade on the straights.

  38. Les
    August 31, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    He added that Carney was “not doing what’s best for Canada.”
    The LPC hasn’t been doing what’s best for Canada for the past 11 years!

  39. Edward
    August 31, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    Jack Dasilva, history 101.
    The Vietnamese and the Afghans didn’t have national armies. How did the U.S. do?
    Canada has an organized military and is better disciplined.

  40. Nicolas Robert
    August 31, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    I don’t remember Canada asking Bessent his opinion , nobody this side of the border cares about that clown opinion

  41. Scott get bent
    August 31, 2026 at 3:10 pm

    And I promise not to come in your mouth.

  42. GryphonRose
    August 31, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    Bessent is a fool. Not at war. The Trump administration berates us, calls us names at every opportunity. He is a smug mug. Americans attitude is “we win and you lose”. Trump is upset because we stood up to him. The whole bunch of them act light toddlers having a hissy fit.

  43. Gino Napoli
    August 31, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    I think Trump is doing an amazing job really.

  44. Jack DeSilva
    August 31, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    Canada has no military or armed forces to fight a war.

  45. AB Patriot
    August 31, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    Would rather be an Independent Rublic or with the USA. Alberta would do much better outside Chinada

  46. Doris
    August 31, 2026 at 2:42 pm

    Ya, we can see how easily the mighty usa won its war with Iran

  47. Don Griffith
    August 31, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    In reality, the Liberals have been at war with the Canadian middle class since 2015.

  48. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    Trump has the whole world rattled!

  49. Jayleen Jameson
    August 31, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    Carney living in an economic fantasy land by thinking he doesn’t need the USA. He wants to go Elbows Up

  50. LogicalCanadian
    August 31, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Trump Denial Syndrome is alive and well based on the comments here.

  51. TDSInfestation
    August 31, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    A lot of Canadians know there is no war. But the TDS is so bad among the activist set you’d expect Canadians will invade Michigan any minute now.

  52. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Remember the time, Trudeau allowed Canada to be used as a staging area for millions of illegal aliens and tons of fentanyl to flood into the U.S. during the Senile Joe Autopen kleptocracy?

    Remember when he reneged on our NATO and NORAD commitments and cheated on NAFTA and USMCA to help china dump steel and aluminum into the USA?

    Remember the time we elected Mark Carney, the guy who economically advised Trudeau to do all of the above and more?

    No?

    Well Trump remembers, so here we are.

  53. Jfk
    August 31, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Who’s hand does canada have to hold now?

  54. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 2:20 pm

    Another desperate attempt by the Orange guy’s cultists to spread misinfotmation before the midterms, as polls continue to show he’s at an all-time low, lol!

  55. Stephen Harper
    August 31, 2026 at 2:19 pm

    Love seeing all the TDS. North America leadership is a joke all around. No part of NA is taken seriously. Lake America lol

  56. Lloyd S
    August 31, 2026 at 2:19 pm

    Give it up, the world has you figured out, you fool no one any more.

  57. mark t
    August 31, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    The t.d.s. is strong in these elbowzoes !

  58. Alan Vandenbrink
    August 31, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    Better hope a real war doesnt start or we Canadians will be screwed.

  59. Lloyd S
    August 31, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Trump is at war, even with himself.

  60. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    lol, sure, and I’m the Easter bunny! Delusional Orange Administration.

  61. Richard Hooper
    August 31, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    I find it interesting that the US starts tarrifs, breaks their agreements, and if we do not suck it up and take it, we are some how the aggressors.

    Do these people have any idea how history will petray them.

  62. Groovy Aardvark
    August 31, 2026 at 1:57 pm

    Carney just uses it to vote pander, he has done nothing but say a few slogans. The lefties think money will fall from the heavens for just saying some ultruistic left way garbage.

  63. Lost in Halifax
    August 31, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    He explains why American is an adjective in Canada. He like all the leadership in USA don’t get it. LMAO

  64. Double-D
    August 31, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    Good commentary by Prof. Ryder, good reportage including the questions posed of the commentator.

  65. Sonny D Juice
    August 31, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    I choose to buy from Aliexpress and temu. Lets make China great

  66. Groovy Aardvark
    August 31, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    The comments from braindead MAGAts here are hilarious. Such a bunch of chest thumping mouthbreathing losers. These are the kind of twits who chant “U-S-A” at every opportunity. But remember, every comment from a MAGAt is a comment from a person who protects pedophiles.

  67. Groovy Aardvark
    August 31, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Nope, not a war. This is just how the US treats its supposed allies. With friends like that, who needs enemies?!?

    The US is determined to be an island. Canada and the rest of the world will accommodate it, and then collectively learn to steer way clear of its waters.

  68. Herb
    August 31, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    You people are sheep and parrot whatever the media tells you.

  69. lol
    August 31, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    @Ben. Great. What does you Clown index say about GDP and military strength? You love democracy so much that you Clownadians are busy bootlicking China.

  70. lol
    August 31, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    @ben. Did you Clownadians forget you invaded Afghanistan too? God, it just keeps getting dumber and dumber. And Iran, Vietnam dont depend on the US for equipment. They got China and Russia

  71. Lester
    August 31, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    The comment by Scott Besant are laughable and obviously he is as out of touch with the reality of what occurred in the final negotiations as is his boss Donald Trump. PM Carney has kept all of this very low key and professional unlike his US Counterpart who still refers to Canada as a state, renames a lake partially in Canada then takes all his toys back and goes home in a pout with not having gotten his way completely. I support PM Carney and our Canadian Team now plus in any future negotiations as futile as those might be. Donald Trump can’t even stand the CUSMA deal he negotiated and call a great deal at that time.

  72. Gord L
    August 31, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    Matt Swanson. Carney walked away from a bad deal. Anyone who’s negotiated anything knows that to get a good deal you have to be prepared to walk away because If you are willing to take any deal, you’ll get a bad deal.

  73. Ben
    August 31, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    @Lol. The US is lower than Canada on world democracy and freedom indices, some published by organizations with Republicans in them. Are you upset the US is failing in Iran like it did in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam? Go bully someone your own size, like China.

  74. Patriotism
    August 31, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    The only good American is a dead American

  75. Ben
    August 31, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    Scott Bessent has savagely criticized Canada a number of times, so extending an olive branch by saying we aren’t at war shows how unreliable the administration’s word is.

  76. Me
    August 31, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Matt Swanson you can’t negotiate with a lie and cheat and think it’s good. Glad he walked away better then dealing with gearbox like trump🤫🤫🤫

  77. Matt Swanson
    August 31, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    Carney walked away from the negotiating table like a true coward. He doesn’t want a deal obviously.

  78. Jeff Strachan
    August 31, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    Scott Besant doesn’t care how many US citizens are hurt apparently

  79. lol
    August 31, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    War with Clownada would be a joke. Not only do they need to use our maps, they also need our military equipment

  80. KATE
    August 31, 2026 at 12:37 pm

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    Telegram: MGetLoan
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  81. lol
    August 31, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Indeed. It would be ridiculous to go to war with a bunch of clowns whose entire existence is dependent on the US military

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Canada

‘We’re not at war with Canada,’ U.S. treasury secretary says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 12:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'DeGroote professor dissects intensifying Canada-U.S. trade war'
DeGroote professor dissects intensifying Canada-U.S. trade war
WATCH ABOVE: DeGroote professor dissects intensifying Canada-U.S. trade war
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that he would meet with his Canadian counterpart, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, adding that the U.S. was not in a war with Canada.

“I think this is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Carney has turned this into a political shouting match. I mean, we’re not at war with Canada,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

He added that Carney was “not doing what’s best for Canada.”

In his interview, Bessent also called out Canada’s retaliatory tariffs.

“I don’t think you can be in a tit-for-tat with someone who’s 13 times larger than you are,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Canadians weigh in on Carney government’s response to U.S. tariffs'
Canadians weigh in on Carney government’s response to U.S. tariffs

Strong majorities of Canadians support the federal government walking away from U.S. trade talks and hitting back with retaliatory tariffs, a new poll suggests, which is translating to persistent support for Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberals.

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However, the Ipsos polling conducted exclusively for Global News and released Saturday also shows that support varies by age, with fewer Generation Z and millennial adults backing the Liberals and their approach to the growing U.S. trade war.

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The poll found that 63 per cent of Canadians surveyed feel Canada was right to stand firm in the trade negotiations, “even if it meant higher costs and job losses,” while just 18 per cent said Canada should have made additional sacrifices to get a deal.

An even larger majority, 73 per cent, said they back Ottawa’s “dollar for dollar” counter-tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, matching the up to 50 per cent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last week after trade talks collapsed.

But those numbers fall to 48 per cent of Gen Z adults and 57 per cent of millennials who support Canada standing firm, and 59 per cent of millennials who were happy to see Canada’s retaliatory tariffs. By comparison, about 80 per cent of older boomers supported both of those positions.

— with files from Reuters and Global’s Sean Boynton

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