Premier says mistake fixed after First Nations removed from Alberta Day statement

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What should have been the normal issuing of a statement by the premier marking Alberta’s 121st birthday instead generated backlash on Tuesday, when two different messages were released within an hour of each other.

The first Alberta Day statement attributed to Premier Danielle Smith, issued at 10 a.m., focused on inclusion, cultural recognition and community.

The second statement issued by the province less than an hour later was longer and placed greater emphasis on Alberta’s economic achievements, identity, freedom and sovereignty.

A recognition of Indigenous Peoples and their role in Alberta’s development was also removed from the second statement, as was a line about who the day recognizes.

“We celebrate everyone who calls Alberta home and the people, stories and cultures that continue to shape our province” changed to “We celebrate the people, stories and traditions that have helped make Alberta the most prosperous and dynamic province in all of Canada.”

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At an unrelated news conference Tuesday afternoon, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she stepped in to fix a “glitch” that saw Indigenous Peoples erased from her official statement marking the province’s 121st birthday.

Smith said public servants made the move, and she urged them to revert to the original statement.

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“The public service posted one statement and then took it down and put up another one. I said, ‘Why didn’t you just put up the original one?’ I thought it was fine, so I’m not exactly sure what happened with that glitch,” Smith said.

The change drew online backlash and concern from critics amid tense Indigenous relations and a looming fall referendum on Alberta separation.

Treaty 8 Sovereign First Nations Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi said the omission was concerning since it comes at a time when he says Smith’s government is advancing separation-related initiatives that challenge Treaty rights.

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“At a time when First Nations people are facing increased hostility for standing up for Treaty, the government should be affirming our place and history prior to Alberta’s story, not deleting it,” Mercredi said in a statement.

“Respect for First Nations must be reflected in the government’s words, actions and relationships.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Respect for First Nations must be reflected in the government's words, actions and relationships."

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The Opposition NDP believe the premier and her staff are trying to push blame.

“The premier’s own Twitter account pushed the statement that had Indigenous folks removed from it,” said NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman, who questioned who has access to the premier’s social media.

“I know that Rachel (Notley)’s account and I know that Naheed (Nenshi)’s account is ran by them personally and political staff, not public servants.”

The rewrite also drew heat from the Opposition NDP’s Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, who is a Cree and Mohawk member of the legislature.

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“You might be able to erase us from your statement, but you will never erase us off our land,” she said on social media.

Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams believes the damage is already done — error or not.

“It’s a bit surprising that they would let something like that out in error. It unfortunately gives the impression that the correction was an afterthought,” Williams said.

She said the UCP government is already dealing with a public perception that respect for Indigenous perspectives and consultation is secondary.

“Any additional apparent disrespect or oversight is going to add to the impression that respect for Indigenous communities in Alberta from the UCP government is insufficient.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Any additional apparent disrespect or oversight is going to add to the impression that respect for Indigenous communities in Alberta from the UCP government is insufficient."

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Smith says she’s excited to celebrate everyone who built the province, including Indigenous Peoples.

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“We’re just excited to be able to celebrate Alberta Day and all of the various cultures and diaspora communities, including Indigenous Peoples who have helped to build the province.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith’s statement, published on social media, did not recognize Indigenous Peoples. The government’s website was updated with her initial statement including Indigenous Peoples.

— With files from The Canadian Press